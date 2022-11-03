Somalia, Somaliland Famine Prevention Program Launched-Plan Int.
Somalia, Somaliland Famine Prevention Program Launched-Plan Int.

Godfrey Ivudria

Plan International is currently implementing its drought response and famine prevention program several regions of Somalia and Somaliland.

According to a report by the relief body, areas targeted are in Maroodi-jeh, Sool, Sanaag and Togdheer regions in Somaliland and Bay and Lower Juba regions in Somalia.

Local partners include YOVENCO, TAAKULO, GREDO, and NAFIS Network where 70% of Plan’s programme funding goes directly to local partners.

Plan said it promotes localisation of aid in humanitarian action by recognising local partner contributions in communication and advocacy materials, develops longer term strategic partnerships and prioritises organisational strengthening.

“Priority technical sectors include child protection, multi-purpose cash assistance, gender equality, water, sanitation, and hygiene and education,” plan said in a statement.

To date, it said, these programs have directly reached 52,900 community participants including 19,000 girls and 12,600 women including those living in IDP camps and host communities.

“Strong focus on accountability to affected populations and promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment through post-distribution monitoring, toll-free hotlines, rapid gender assessments, strengthening women-led committees, working with men and boys to promote gender equality, and improving access to basic needs for girls and women.”

It said that third party post distribution monitoring conducted amongst 322 HHs receiving multipurpose cash assistance where 51% were IDPs, 10% HHs have a family member with a disability, 81% indicated that the cash was used to cover food and water expenses and 84% indicated awareness of feedback and complaint mechanisms.

