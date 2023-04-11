Somalia Pursues AGOA Membership to Bolster Trade
Africa Markets

Somalia Pursues AGOA Membership to Bolster Trade

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

The Somali government officially applied to join the 36 African countries on Thursday, benefiting from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). The announcement was made during the Somalia AGOA application ceremony, where outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Somalia, Larry André, highlighted the United States’ commitment to expanding and modernizing partnerships in Africa and Somalia.

Ambassador André emphasized that the U.S. will focus on working with Somalia and its people to find innovative solutions to new and long-standing challenges, harness new research and technologies, and invest in long-term sources of strength while addressing immediate needs.

Since its passage by the U.S. Congress in 2000, AGOA has been at the core of U.S. economic policy and commercial engagement with Africa. According to Ambassador André, AGOA will enable Somalia to export its products to the U.S. market with significantly reduced trade barriers. However, to meet AGOA’s rigorous eligibility requirements, Somalia must make further progress in establishing a market-based economy, the rule of law, political pluralism, and the right to due process. Additionally, Somalia is expected to enact policies to reduce poverty, combat corruption, and protect human rights.

Ambassador André said, “These policies will create a stable and predictable environment for businesses to operate in and help ensure that resources are used effectively and efficiently. With all of this in mind, the Embassy is honored to provide a link between the Federal Government of Somalia and the U.S. Trade Representative.”

Somalia’s eligibility to join AGOA will be determined through an assessment process.

U.S. President Joe Biden recently signed a 10-year extension to AGOA, a key trade policy first introduced by President Bill Clinton in 2000. This extension guarantees that AGOA, which offers duty-free access for over 6,000 products from sub-Saharan Africa to the U.S. market, will not expire in 2025.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Africa ICT

Pulse launches a dedicated Mobile Gaming Channel in Partnership with Good World Games

Godfrey Ivudria

Pulse Games powered by GameTrove rolls out across Pulse web platforms in Africa LAGOS, Nigeria, June 11, 2020 – Africa’s leading innovative media company Pulse and Good World Games today announced the introduction of Pulse Games channels across all its African digital media platforms (Pulse Nigeria, Pulse Ghana and Pulse Live Kenya). The channels will […]

Somali think tank Heritage Institute Forum Starts in Djibouti
Africa Social

Somali think tank Heritage Institute Forum Starts in Djibouti

Godfrey Ivudria

The Somali think tank Heritage Institute held its sixth annual Forum for Ideas in Djibouti City, Djibouti, on Sunday, bringing together over 350 senior politicians, academics, businesspeople and civil society leaders to discuss the impact of climate change in the Horn of Africa. Executive director of the Heritage Institute for Policy Studies, Dr. Afyare Elmi, […]

Somalia Struggles with Managing Covid19
Africa Wellness

Somalia Struggles with Managing Covid-19

Godfrey Ivudria

Somalia is staring at another national lockdown as deaths resulting from COVID-19 related deaths continue to rise with the country’s fragile health system unable to manage the situation. Health workers are presenting a grim picture in a country whose public medical system is on its knees due to corruption, lack of qualified staff and lack […]