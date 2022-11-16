Somalia Cabinet Approved USD 968 Million 2023 Budget
Africa Investment

Somalia Cabinet Approved USD 968 Million 2023 Budget

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Seventy percent of the Us Dollars 967.7 million Somalia budget approved by the cabinet on Tuesday will be provided by donors.

This is an increase of Us Dollars 50 million from the 2022 budget.

The Somalia cabinet sitting on Tuesday and chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre approved the budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

The $967.7 million national budget will be raised through domestic revenue and international grants, with domestic revenue expected to be $283.3 million in 2023, an increase of $36.3 million from this year.

The budget will now be submitted to the parliament for approval in a joint session of the Lower and Upper Houses.

During the meeting, the cabinet ministers also approved the defence agreements between the governments of Somalia and Uganda and Somalia and Sudan regarding defence cooperation.

The cabinet did not elaborate on the details of the agreements; however, the Ministry of Defence emphasized that the pacts would improve the rebuilding of the Somali National Army.

Due to the protracted length of last year’s elections, Somalia’s 2022 budget was not approved by the cabinet   until late May and was not ratified by parliament   until June 30, 2022.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

A Global Incentive to Reduce Emissions
Africa Opinions Wellness

A Global Incentive to Reduce Emissions

Godfrey Ivudria

Raghuram G. Rajan, CHICAGO – With President Joe Biden’s administration recommitting the United States to the Paris climate agreement, and with a major United Nations climate change conference (COP26) coming later this year, there is new hope for meaningful global policies to meet the challenge. But while mounting evidence of increasing climate volatility – unprecedented […]

89% Occupancy Rate-Real Estate Market Report
Africa Markets

89% Occupancy Rate-Real Estate Market Report

Godfrey Ivudria

February 10, Kampala – A new real estate sector report compiled by Stanbic Properties Uganda Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited, as at the end of December last year, indicates that average occupancy from surveyed buildings was recorded at 89% for Grade A, 83% for Grade B and 74% for Grade C buildings. […]

Electricity, transport, and health identified as key priorities
Africa Industry

Japan, AfDB announce $3.5b for Africa’s private sector development

EABW Editor

Japan and the African Development Bank on Friday announced a joint target of $3.5 billion under the Enhanced Private Sector Assistance for Africa initiative (EPSA4), during the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 7). Both Japan and the Bank have set a target of $1.75 billion each, from 2020-2022, to enhance the fourth phase […]