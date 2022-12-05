Somali think tank Heritage Institute Forum Starts in Djibouti

The Somali think tank Heritage Institute held its sixth annual Forum for Ideas in Djibouti City, Djibouti, on Sunday, bringing together over 350 senior politicians, academics, businesspeople and civil society leaders to discuss the impact of climate change in the Horn of Africa.

Executive director of the Heritage Institute for Policy Studies, Dr. Afyare Elmi, told reports that the three-day forum would focus on how to deal with the problems caused by climate change and conflict in the horn of Africa.

Dr. Afyare Elmi added that this year’s forum is different from previous ones because over 40 research papers will be presented over the three days, and 25 universities from across the country are also attending. “We want to find the solution in knowledge,” said Afyare Elmi.

The high-level politicians attending the forum included the deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Salah Jamac, minister of water, Mohamed A. Mousa Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development; former Prime Ministers of the country, Mohamed Hussein Roble and Abdi Farah Shirdoon; and former President of Hirshabelle.

Special Presidential Envoy for Drought Response for the Federal Republic of Somalia, Abdirahman Abdishakur, said that it’s an opportunity for the elite in politics and academia to discuss the effects of climate on the security of the region and the best ways to adapt to its impacts.