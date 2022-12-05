Somali Telecom Ministries End Revenue Sharing Dispute

The Somali government’s Ministry of Communications and Technology and the states’ ministries of communication have agreed to end their revenue-sharing dispute which forced the states’ ministries to cut ties with the federal ministry in Mogadishu.

The ministries of both parties agreed during a conference in Mogadishu that the laws and policies under the supervision of the Ministry of Communications and Technology (WI&T) should be followed by the federal government’s member states.

It was agreed that the Modern Communication Integration Project in the Horn of Africa Region (EA RDIP) would be spread across the country.

Regional government ministries have requested that the federal Ministry of Communications amend Article 10 of the National Telecommunication Authority’s Communications Act to conform to national legislation.

In mid-November, the FMS Ministries of Posts and Communications suspended cooperation with Mogadishu after it accused the Federal Ministry of Posts of mismanaging the World Bank’s $80 million Digital Integration project.