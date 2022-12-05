Somali Telecom Ministries End Revenue Sharing Dispute
Africa ICT

Somali Telecom Ministries End Revenue Sharing Dispute

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

The Somali government’s Ministry of Communications and Technology and the states’ ministries of communication have agreed to end their revenue-sharing dispute which forced the states’ ministries to cut ties with the federal ministry in Mogadishu.

The ministries of both parties agreed during a conference in Mogadishu that the laws and policies under the supervision of the Ministry of Communications and Technology (WI&T) should be followed by the federal government’s member states.
It was agreed that the Modern Communication Integration Project in the Horn of Africa Region (EA RDIP) would be spread across the country.
Regional government ministries have requested that the federal Ministry of Communications amend Article 10 of the National Telecommunication Authority’s Communications Act to conform to national legislation.
In mid-November,  the FMS Ministries of Posts and Communications suspended cooperation  with Mogadishu after it accused the Federal Ministry of Posts of mismanaging the World Bank’s $80 million Digital Integration project.
Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

2021: A year of opportunity for sustainability in Africa.  
Africa Agribusiness Opinions

2021: A year of opportunity for sustainability in Africa.  

Godfrey Ivudria

By Zuneid Yousuf, Chairman, African Green Resources, 2021 presents a year of opportunity for sustainability in Africa. It is an undeniable fact that 2020 was a challenging year for all of us. We collectively faced and managed a host of unprecedented challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, which required a total reset of our […]

The report also warns that Africa needs to tackle the IT skills and digital literacy gap, especially amongst farmers
Africa Agribusiness Industry

Africa’s biggest “digital dividend” in rural areas – study

EABW Editor

Digital innovations could transform African rural areas and agriculture while tackling many of the continent’s other emerging challenges, from youth unemployment, food insecurity and the need for further economic growth, a new report has suggested. Statistics show that around 60 percent of the African population is under the age of 24. At the same time, […]

Africa ICT

Team Uganda Shines at the World Stage of the Huawei ICT Global Competition

Godfrey Ivudria

Three Ugandan students who took first position at Africa Stage now take first position at world stage in a competition of over 39 countries and 103 teams Three University students representing Uganda; Shaffic Nyanzi and Emmanuel Kiguli from Muni and Doreen Nalwoga from Lira University emerged among the world’s best at the Huawei ICT Competition […]