Somali Mobile Firms Launch Interconnection Service
Africa ICT

Somali Mobile Firms Launch Interconnection Service

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Somalia’s National Communications Authority (NCA) has announced that six mobile phone operators have completed their interconnection service, marking a significant milestone for the telecom industry.

The NCA, which regulates the telecom industry, released a statement on Sunday evening saying that the interconnection service would enable seamless connectivity between the operators and provide millions of customers with more options and competitive pricing.

“The successful interconnection among the six operators is a significant achievement for the telecom industry in Somalia. This will promote competition, reduce prices, and provide more options for customers,” said Mustafa Yasin Sheikh, the NCA general manager. “We applaud the operators’ efforts in completing this important milestone and encourage them to continue collaborating to benefit the industry and consumers.”

The interconnection will allow for the exchange of voice traffic between the six operators, enhancing the quality of service for customers and expanding the network coverage, according to the NCA.

The NCA added that the deal breaks a restriction that has long impeded the ability of Somali citizens to communicate more efficiently and will also promote healthy competition among the operators, leading to better pricing and service offerings for consumers.

Yasin explained that previous interconnection agreements had failed in 2000 and 2014 mainly because of a lack of regulatory framework.

“We hope this time round it will be successful because we have the tools, such as a communications law that mandates interconnection, regulations, guidelines, and regulatory authority that has the oversight mandate,” he said.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting innovation and competition in the telecom industry.

“The successful interconnection among the six operators is a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance connectivity and promote competition in the telecom sector. We commend the operators for their hard work and dedication and encourage them to continue collaborating for the benefit of our citizens,” he said.

Jama Hassan Khalif, the Minister of Communications and Technology, said the successful interconnection among the six operators is a crucial step toward promoting connectivity and innovation in the telecom industry. “We encourage the operators to continue working together to provide the best possible services for our citizens and contribute to the growth of the country’s economy,” he said.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei
ICT Industry

Huawei will prevail, founder expresses confident in company

EABW Editor

Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei has expressed confidence in the company’s business and capacity, saying it had been preparing in anticipation of what is happening, and is well- prepared. “We will certainly be able to continue serving our customers. Our production capacity is huge, and adding Huawei to the Entity List won’t have a […]

Uganda Secures $180M to Accelerate Access to Vaccines
Africa Wellness

Uganda Secures $180M to Accelerate Access to Vaccines

Godfrey Ivudria

WASHINGTON, December 16, 2021—The World Bank has approved $180.3 million in additional financing for the Uganda COVID-19 Response and Emergency Preparedness Project to expand affordable and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines and build a more resilient health system. Of the $180 million, $164.3 million is an International Development Association (IDA)* grant which includes $27 million from the […]

Africa Wellness

$25 million AfDB grant for Somalia will bolster budget for COVID-19 responses

Godfrey Ivudria

Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, 24 July 2020—The African Development Bank today approved grants worth  $25.1 million to Somalia to bolster the national budget for government efforts to mitigate national and regional impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding, comprised a $10.04 million  grant from Pillar 1 of the Bank’s Transition Support Facility and a $15.06 million grant […]