Somali Mobile Firms Launch Interconnection Service

Somalia’s National Communications Authority (NCA) has announced that six mobile phone operators have completed their interconnection service, marking a significant milestone for the telecom industry.

The NCA, which regulates the telecom industry, released a statement on Sunday evening saying that the interconnection service would enable seamless connectivity between the operators and provide millions of customers with more options and competitive pricing.

“The successful interconnection among the six operators is a significant achievement for the telecom industry in Somalia. This will promote competition, reduce prices, and provide more options for customers,” said Mustafa Yasin Sheikh, the NCA general manager. “We applaud the operators’ efforts in completing this important milestone and encourage them to continue collaborating to benefit the industry and consumers.”

The interconnection will allow for the exchange of voice traffic between the six operators, enhancing the quality of service for customers and expanding the network coverage, according to the NCA.

The NCA added that the deal breaks a restriction that has long impeded the ability of Somali citizens to communicate more efficiently and will also promote healthy competition among the operators, leading to better pricing and service offerings for consumers.

Yasin explained that previous interconnection agreements had failed in 2000 and 2014 mainly because of a lack of regulatory framework.

“We hope this time round it will be successful because we have the tools, such as a communications law that mandates interconnection, regulations, guidelines, and regulatory authority that has the oversight mandate,” he said.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting innovation and competition in the telecom industry.

“The successful interconnection among the six operators is a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance connectivity and promote competition in the telecom sector. We commend the operators for their hard work and dedication and encourage them to continue collaborating for the benefit of our citizens,” he said.

Jama Hassan Khalif, the Minister of Communications and Technology, said the successful interconnection among the six operators is a crucial step toward promoting connectivity and innovation in the telecom industry. “We encourage the operators to continue working together to provide the best possible services for our citizens and contribute to the growth of the country’s economy,” he said.