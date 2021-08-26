AMA

‘Solutions must be found’ for millions displaced from Sudan and South Sudan

charlesmulungiComment(0)

Finding solutions based on peace and development is crucial for the future of the nearly seven million forcibly displaced people from Sudan and South Sudan, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said following a three-day visit to the two countries.

NEW YORK, USA, 26 August 2021-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-During the trip Mr. Grandi met Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir where they discussed how the two countries can work together to help their displaced populations.

Returning home is one solution but it is not the only one”, the High Commissioner said. If someone chooses to remain displaced, the initiative must ensure “they can do so with dignity and sense of belonging”.

A unique opportunity

After the Governments of Sudan and South Sudan signed the Revitalized Peace Agreement in 2018, close to 300,000 South Sudanese refugees spontaneously returned, with over one million more displaced inside the country also going back  to their homes.

In June, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative, Nicholas Haysom, who also heads the UN Mission in South Sudan, known as UNMISS, warned that pervasive insecurity – in particular intercommunal violence – continues to obstruct the realization of a durable and sustainable peace and nearly three years later, many of the requirements of the Revitalized Agreement have not been met.

Concluding his visit, Mr. Grandi urged continued support for the initiative, which aims to find lasting solutions for refugees, internally displaced people (IDPs), returnees and host communities through reform, political transformation, security, development and national reconciliation.

“This initiative is a unique opportunity to place the respective Governments and displaced people at the center of planning for the future and so, it will require concerted efforts to ensure their sustained stability and security”.

A case in point 

UNHCR described how many South Sudanese returnees come back to find their homes destroyed, with little or no infrastructure or social services.

Regina Ochala is one such case. After fleeing her home in northwestern South Sudan’s Wau over two decades, ago the 42-year-old spent most of her adult life in a refugee camp in Sudan.

She relocated to Khartoum before recently returning home where she planned to ask her brother for assistance. But when she arrived in Juba, she discovered that he had died and she was stranded.

Now she struggles to cope with life back home as her entire family was killed in the conflict.

‘Solutions must be found’

According to the UNHCR, many like Ms. Ochala require support to restart their lives in secure areas.

Mr. Grandi emphasized that UNHCR will continue working with the Governments of Sudan and South Sudan as it relies on the support of the international donor community to assist the displaced as well as returnees to live in safety and dignity.

Solutions have to be found as part of the peace process”, he concluded.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of UN News.

The post ‘Solutions must be found’ for millions displaced from Sudan and South Sudan appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)

charlesmulungi

Related Articles

AMA

MEDIA ADVISORY : Free ATS Network Management Webinar: Launch Successful Network Management Practice

charlesmulungi

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 19 May, 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Fragmentation typically increases your customers’ costs and risks and slows down the speed of their service delivery. When an incident occurs for your customers, it may be critical to get a technician dialed in quickly to resolve the issue and get their systems back up and […]

AMA

Delta variant drives Africa COVID threat to ‘whole new level´: WHO warns; ‘dominant’ in Europe by August

charlesmulungi

With cases now doubling in Africa every three weeks, the Delta variant of COVID-19 has spread to 16 countries and it is present in three of the five nations reporting the highest caseloads. The variant is the most contagious yet – up to 60% more transmissible than other variants. NEW YORK, USA, July 02, 2021,-/African […]

AMA

Close partnership between India and Africa could improve the welfare of 2.5 billion people post Covid-19, participants at 2021 Indo-Africa business conclave say

charlesmulungi

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, July 21, 2021,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- The Covid-19 pandemic has provided the impetus for a stronger partnership between India and Africa with potential benefits to both as they build back sustainably after the crisis, experts attending the 16th CII-Exim Bank Digital Conclave on India-Africa Project Partnership affirmed. Speaking at the virtual event’s opening, Subrahmanyam […]