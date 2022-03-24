AMA

Securex returns to Lagos to inspire, engage and reconnect its community

LAGOS, Nigeria, March 24, 2022,-/ African Media Agency (AMA)/- Securex West Africa returns in May, to reunite its community and act as a catalyst in kicking off business sales in the new normal. West Africa’s leading exhibition and conference for the security, safety, fire and facilities management sectors promises to engage, inspire and connect it’s more than 3,000 audience members over three days from the 10th – 12th May 2022 at the Landmark Centre, Lagos.

Returning for it’s 10th edition, delayed since 2019 due to the pandemic, the organisers are excited for what’s in store. Speaking with the Regional Director, George Pearson, said ‘With the time since the last event we have been hard at work bringing in new elements to the show and refreshing the offering and we can’t wait to showcase it in Lagos once again”.

The new elements are the launch of dedicated exhibition areas and conference themes aimed at the Fire, Safety, Smart Cities and Facilities Management industries. These will support the parent brand of Securex to provide a full 360 approach for public and private sector workers who manage the security and safety needs of their organisations, buildings or sites.

Sponsors for this years event include Halogen Group, Net Global Systems, Redleaf, Servo Direct and ZK Teco with supporting partners to include Nigeria Security and Civil Deference Corps, The British Deputy High Commission, ASIS Lagos Chapter, International Institute of Professional Security and OSHAssociation among others. Mr Pearson added that he “was delighted to be supported by such a quality array of partners”.

The exhibitor line up is also something to shout about with many companies in attendance for the first time, including Aeronautics, Danfoss, Detego, Powerec Global Services, Tysers and Trackforce Valiant as well as some of the long standing partners to the exhibition including A1-Fence, Multimesh, Nemtek, SB Tel and Synergetics to name but a few of the over eighty brands present.

And if that was enough the organsiers also said that for the first time the exhibition has partnered with the industry leading networking platform that will enable all participates to reach out and connect with all other attendees before they arrive onsite in order to setup meetings and ensure they don’t miss anyone at the live event.

There are still some final stands available so be sure to get in touch through the website www.securexwestafrica.com and be a part of the exhibition at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos from the 10th – 12th May 2022.

Distributed by African Media Agencyon behalf of Securex West Africa.

For more information contact:
Jamie Pearson
T: +44 207 886 3046
E: [email protected] 
W: www.securexwestafrica.com

