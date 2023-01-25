Sanlam Uganda Announces 2022 Financial Journalism Awards

24th January 2023, Kampala, Uganda – Sanlam Uganda, a provider of cutting-edge insurance and financial services in Uganda today announced entries for the 2022 Sanlam Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism, one of the leading prizes in Africa recognising exceptional business journalism since 1974.

New ESG category to provide focus on Africa’s sustainability issues

Entries for the 2022-2023 Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism opened with the introduction of a new category and a new co-sponsorship which will close on 28 February 2023.

With a 48-year track record of recognising the best of financial journalism first in South Africa and in the rest of the African continent since 2013, the awards are now co-sponsored by the Sanlam Group subsidiaries, Sanlam and Santam.

In addition to the already existent categories in the past, a new Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) category has been introduced which comprises of two subcategories: Business and the Environment and Business and Society. Both categories seek to promote financial journalism that covers the critical issues in ESG on the African continent.

While making the announcement Dr. Laboke Donato the Head: Marketing & Channel Development- East Africa at Sanlam Pan Africa encouraged journalists to embrace the financial journalism awards citing that in the past Ugandan journalists have won big with the awards.

“In the 2021 edition, Paul Murungi scooped the Best Newcomer award a category that had over 90 submissions.

Ugandan journalists are talented and skilled and deserve recognition both locally and internationally. Through these awards, we are able to give credit where it is due,” Dr. Laboke noted.

The awards cover financial journalism across print, radio, television, and online platforms. The competition is open to African journalists based in Africa, working in an African news organisation, and publishing or broadcasting their works on the continent.

Entries must have been published between 1 January and 31 December 2022.

Information on the criteria for the ESG category is available and details explaining the introduction of the ESG category is available below.

Submissions must contain three pieces of journalistic work. The deadline for entries is 28 February 2023.

With the addition of the ESG categories, the competition now has nine categories.

Category Awards:

Business and Companies

Economy

Financial Markets

Consumer Financial Education

The African Growth Story

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

Business and the Environment

Business and Society

Broadcast: Radio/Audio/Podcasting (in business reporting)

Broadcast: Television/Video (in business reporting)

Entries cannot be duplicated across categories.

The Business and Companies, Economy, Financial Markets and Consumer Financial Education categories are open only to South African journalists. Entries must be from print and online media.

The African Growth Story, Broadcast: Audio, and Broadcast: Video categories are open to all journalists practising and publishing/broadcasting their work in Africa.

The independent judging panel consists of Nixon Kariithi (chair of the panel); Paula Fray (Expert media trainer); Charles Naude (Retired business editor); Ulrich Joubert (Retired independent economist); Ylva Rodny Gumede (Professor of media studies and international relations); Angela Agoawike (Communications consultant based in Nigeria); Tom Indimuli (Media consultant based in Kenya) and Emily May Brown (Media studies lecturer based in Namibia).