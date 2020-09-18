Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) and the Ministry of health have called upon all manufacturers to establish strict protocols against the spread of COVID-19 at their factories in Uganda.
Industry

‘Safety First’ – UMA cautions Manufacturers

EABW EditorComment(0)

Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) and the Ministry of health have called upon all manufacturers to establish strict protocols against the spread of COVID-19 at their factories in Uganda.

This call was made during a site visit to factories to assess their workplace health and safety standards in regards to COVID -19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

According to the UMA Executive Director, Daniel Birungi, the site visits to factories is an initiative aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

“As UMA, we have started working with Ministry of Health having recognized that it is our role as a body that brings together manufacturers to assess their readiness to manage Covid-19,” Birungi said.

While conducting a joint inspection of UMA member factories to benchmark COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the UMA and MoH team said factories would soon be given certification based on their compliance with regard to COVID-19 SOPs.

“Covid-19 infection is at the community level which means that any time, there will always be a factory employee who gets infected, that being the case we want to ensure that each factory has the right protocols in place to ensure that if this happens, they are able to manage the case properly and mitigate any cases of it infecting others” he added.

Dr Aggrey Batesaaki, the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Inspection, Standards and Compliance in the Ministry of Health pointed out that some gaps were identified during the site visit.

“Their environment is not talking Covid-19, for example, there were not many posters and I have told them to put them in place so that anybody walking into the factory can be reminded about the SOPs,” he said.

While addressing fears of closing companies, Dr Aggrey Batesaaki, noted that Closing off a company because of a confirmed Covid-19 case does not stop the spread of the virus.

“Once a company registers a case, Ministry of health is available to work with companies to weigh the options of curbing further spread of the virus within the premises without a total shut down” he added.

“Government is passionate about moving our economy forward, and the ministry is not happy to close the economy considering the vital role manufacturing plays in keeping our economy moving in such unprecedented times.

“Currently the ministry is in a process developing Consolidated Standard Operating Procedure for manufacturing, upon which certification would be given to compliant companies,” he revealed.

Prior to these visits, manufactures held a virtual meeting in which they agreed to set up a Covid-19 taskforce for manufacturers which will draft SOPs to guide the Ministry of Health as it sets these guidelines for manufacturing firms.

Among the companies singled out for benchmarking based on their existing COVID-19 SOPs, were Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in Uganda, CIPLA Quality Chemicals, and Steel & Tube Industries.

During the tour to Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, in Uganda (CCBA), the team was received by Derrick Mugweri, the Manufacturing Manager, at the plant in Namanve.

In his opening remarks, Daniel applauded Coca-Cola for its cooperation and support rendered to the sector whenever there is a need.

“We thank Coca-Cola for the opportunity to visit one of their factories to pick learning on how Covid-19 preventive measures are implemented to keep factories open despite COVID-19 pandemic,” he lauded.

Mugweri revealed that CCBA has invested resources towards making the SOPs work and has continued to adjust with the evolving situation as the days go by. Innovation and agility is what has kept the company afloat in these unprecedented times.

“We welcome you all to the Coca-Cola site to observe the Covid-19 preventive protocols that you have observed and we are open to feedback for the good observations and areas of improvement noted,” said Mugweri.

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Three years ago, Total Uganda Limited started an initiative of identifying and rewarding the best entrepreneurial projects in the country.
ICT Industry

Total Startupper of the Year Winners Transforming Ugandan Communities

EABW Editor

Three years ago, Total Uganda Limited started an initiative of identifying and rewarding the best entrepreneurial projects in the country. The project was dubbed ‘Total Startupper’ the name itself says it all. Many youths out their want to start projects but lack initial startup capital. Total Uganda put aside a cash prize of Shs 130m […]

UN invites media entries for top award
Africa Industry

UN invites media entries for top award

EABW Editor

The United Nations Correspondents Association (UNCA) has called upon media worldwide to submit entries for its 23nd annual UNCA Awards for the best print, broadcast (TV & Radio) and online, web-based media coverage of the United Nations, U.N. agencies and field operations. 2018 marks UNCA’s 70th anniversary celebrating seven decades of journalism committed to reporting […]

Ethiopia's leading organizations, technology implementers and SAP specialists have gathered in Addis Ababa to discuss how intelligent technologies such as artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and conversational interfaces could be applied to create a step-change in productivity and innovation and transform how companies conduct business.
Africa Industry

Ethiopia discusses how to apply artificial intelligence

EABW Editor

Ethiopia’s leading organizations, technology implementers and SAP specialists have gathered in Addis Ababa to discuss how intelligent technologies such as artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and conversational interfaces could be applied to create a step-change in productivity and innovation and transform how companies conduct business. According to Pedro Guerreiro, Managing Director: Central Africa at SAP Africa, […]