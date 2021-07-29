Saad Toma New General Manager IBM-Middle E. Africa

Thursday, July 29, 2021: IBM announced today that Saad Toma has been named General Manager of IBM Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Mr. Toma succeeds Takreem El-Tohamy, who has been appointed General Manager, Global Strategic Sales at IBM.

Mr. Toma brings deep industry, services and technology expertise and over 30 years of experience at IBM working across multiple geographies.

He will be responsible for IBM’s overall business operations across Middle East, Africa and Turkey, driving business growth and client satisfaction.

“Saad is a highly respected leader with a reputation for developing high-performing teams and being a true partner to our clients, helping them with their transformation journeys,” said Marta Martinez Alonso, General Manager, IBM Europe, Middle East and Africa.

“I would like to thank Takreem for his role in driving IBM’s business and footprint in Middle East and Africa over the past decade and wish him success in his new role.”

Mr. Toma previously led IBM’s Global Technology Services (GTS) business in MEA from 2011 until 2016.

Prior to his appointment as General Manager, IBM MEA, Mr. Toma most recently held the position of General Manager, GTS for Asia Pacific (APAC) where he was responsible for guiding clients on their digital transformation journeys through Hybrid Cloud, Data and AI.

During his tenure at IBM, Mr. Toma has held several leadership roles including Global Chief Operating Officer of GTS, in which he was responsible for the management of GTS business operations and adopting a more cognitive business model in support of IBM’s clients’ needs.

“We are at a pivotal point in shaping the future of our industry. Technology adoption is not only vital to a successful, more competitive business but a key driver to economic development and growth,” said Saad Toma.

“I am privileged to lead IBM Middle East and Africa and, together with my colleagues, work with governments and clients across the region to help them leverage IBM’s hybrid cloud and AI solutions, services and our ecosystem partners to transform and drive innovation.”

Both appointments are effective immediately.