Rwanda’s Aisa Kirabo Kacyira Appointed Head UN Support Office Somalia

Kacyira is an experienced diplomat with over 30 years of experience in diplomacy and community and political engagement at local, national, and international levels. She has served as the resident High Commissioner to the Government of Ghana and a non-resident representative to Benin, Togo, Sierra Leone, Côte d’Ivoire, and Liberia since 2020.

Before her current position, Kacyira served as Governor of the Eastern Province, Rwanda’s largest province, in 2011 and was also the Executive Mayor of Kigali from 2006 to 2011. She actively participated in Parliament’s legislative and oversight functions and community mobilization while serving as a Member of Parliament between 2003 and 2006.

In addition to her political and diplomatic roles, Kacyira has held several development and humanitarian assistance positions, notably as Deputy Executive Director with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) from 2011 to 2018. She has also worked in program and project management with the Ministry of Agriculture in Rwanda, as well as various NGOs, including Oxfam and Care International.

Kacyira holds a Master of Veterinarian Science in Animal Production and Economics from James Cook University in Australia and a Bachelor of Veterinarian Medicine from Makerere University in Uganda.