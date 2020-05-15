Rwanda, South Sudan and DRC nod Naivasha ICD operations

Rwanda, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo are impressed with the operations at the Naivasha Inland Container Depot in Kenya.

Envoys from the three countries paid a visit to the ICD which started operations this month and expressed confidence it will serve their landlocked countries well.

They envoys include Rwandan High Commissioner to Kenya Dr Richard Masozera, Democratic Republic of Congo Chargé d’Affaires to Kenya Michel B. Muzare and Lam Isaac from the Republic of South Sudan.

The delegation was on a mission to learn about the nature of operations at the Naivasha Inland Container Depot and its suitability in handling cargo destined for their countries.

This 45,000 square metres facility which has a capacity of handling 2 million tonnes per annum will receive 108 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) daily hauled in by two Madaraka Express Freight Service trains.

All cargo destined for Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania and South Sudan will be transported directly to this facility in ten hours from the Mombasa Port.

The Naivasha ICD includes a one-stop centre for ease of operations and efficient service delivery. The port houses all the Government agencies involved in the handling of cargo namely Kenya Railways, Kenya Ports Authority, Kenya Revenue Authority, Kenya Bureau of Standards and Revenue Authority officers from partner states of Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Port has a capacity to hold two million tonnes annually and is intended to reduce congestion at the Nairobi ICD and Mombasa Port, cut the number of trucks on the roads while containing the spread of Covid-19.

Kenya Railways Managing Director Phillip Mainga who hosted the diplomats during the familiarization tour said the corporation is committed to serving its neighbours by offering quality services.

“We know the importance of Kenya Railways to the rest of the region. This ICD will ensure cargo destined to our neighbouring countries and processed fast,” said Mainga.

The Kenya Railways transports the cargo via the Standard Gauge Railway line to the ICD for onward transportation to Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.

Uganda cargo commands more than 80 per cent of the regional transit traffic through Mombasa port.

