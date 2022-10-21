Rwanda Marks 60years of UN Membership
Africa Social

Rwanda Marks 60years of UN Membership

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Kigali, 20 October 2022 – The Government of Rwanda and the United Nations (UN) will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the country’s membership in the UN under the theme, “Partnering for a Better, Shared Future for All”.

The official celebration will take place on Monday, 24 October 2022 in Kigali to mark the anniversary, and fruit trees will be planted during Umuganda in Huye and Musanze Districts, and in Kigali, on Saturday, 29 October 2022.

These events serve as an opportunity to reflect on the success stories and lessons learned from the partnership between Rwanda and the UN.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Biruta said:

“We commend the UN for its support to our country and for spearheading multilateralism efforts and global cooperation.

Rwanda remains committed to our partnership in addressing common challenges in diverse areas including socio-economic development, gender equality, peacekeeping, refugees’ rights protection, climate change, and much more.

The world needs consistent and effective collaboration among countries, and Rwanda will always play its role.”

The UN Resident Coordinator Ozonnia Matthew Ojiel said:

“The UN extends its sincere appreciation to the Government and the people of Rwanda for the support and continued commitment to work closely for the benefit of the people of this country – leaving no one behind.

We reaffirm the UN’s collective commitment and pledge cooperation and support in all forms to address shared objectives grounded on the UN Charter.”

Rwanda is one of the biggest contributors to the UN peacekeeping missions with over 5,000 military and police personnel deployed in different countries.

Rwanda is also among the African countries that achieved Millennium Development Goals and is on track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

 AfCFTA Secretary-General Discuss EU-Africa Cooperation and Trade
Africa Opportunities

 AfCFTA Secretary-General Discuss EU-Africa Cooperation and Trade

Godfrey Ivudria

Abidjan, 25 January 2022 – Ahead of the EU-African Union Summit scheduled for 17-18 February 2022, African thought leaders stressed the importance of trade agreements and regional integration as keys to driving investment into the continent in a discussion organised by the European parliament to discuss Africa’s partnership and cooperation with the EU. Chinelo Anohu, Senior […]

49 African countries have signed the agreement establishing the continental free trade area, but only 12 countries so far have ratified it, and 22 ratifications are needed by March 2019 to enable it enter into force
Africa EAC Industry

EA countries agree to strenghten regional integration through continental free trade area

EABW Editor

KIGALI – Representatives of 14 countries in East African have agreed that the African Continental Free Trade Area, the AfCFTA, represents a unique opportunity to promote regional integration. At the closing session of the three day regional meeting held last week in Kigali, Rwanda, economic experts and decision makers stressed that the implementation of the […]

Can Kenya learn from the floodings in Europe and Asia
Africa Opinions

Can Kenya learn from the floods in Europe and Asia

Godfrey Ivudria

Simon Thomas, The last few weeks have seen Europe and parts of Asia experiencing floods that have claimed the lives of just under 250 in Europe, over 200 in India and around 300 in China. In addition to this terrible loss of life is the catastrophic cost of the damage caused by floodwaters, which will […]