President Paul Kagame said that CHOGM Rwanda 2021 will be an exceptional occasion to deliberate together on the enormous technological, ecological, and economic challenges and opportunities facing the Commonwealth, particularly our young people, and which are all the more pressing as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Rwanda gears up for Commonwealth Head of State Meeting 2021

“Rwanda looks forward to welcoming all delegates and participants to Kigali next year for a safe and productive meeting,” Kagame said.

“At this historic CHOGM, the first to be held in Africa for over a decade, we look forward to Commonwealth leaders coming together to take practical action on the critical issues we all face”, he said.

“Our meeting in Rwanda will give us a real opportunity to focus on our post COVID recovery, but we also know that the pandemic has not reduced the urgency with which global challenges such as climate change, the global economy, trade and sustainable development need to be dealt with decisively through multilateral cooperation and mutual support,” Kagame noted.

The leaders’ summit, which is preceded by meetings for representatives from Commonwealth networks for youth, women, civil society and business.

The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 54 independent and equal countries. Representing one-third of the world, it is home to 2.4 billion people and includes both advanced economies and developing countries.

Out of those Commonwealth member states, 32 members are small states, including island states.

After the Rwanda government opened its borders for global tourists, there has been a growing number of local tourists in the eco-tourism area where the green environment and scenic hillsides pull crowds of visitors.

Rwanda’s domestic tourism sector is now showing or indicating signs of quick recovery after the re-opening of its tourist sector on June 17, preliminary statistics show.

