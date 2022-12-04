Russia, Ethiopia to Cooperate on Network Security
Africa Social

Russia, Ethiopia to Cooperate on Network Security

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Russia intends to increase cooperation with Ethiopia in the fields of digitalization, information network security and digital skills, Ethiopia’s Ministry of Innovation and Technology said.

Minister of Innovation and Technology Belete Molla held a discussion with a delegation led by Maxim Parshin, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation.

Belete asked Russia to continue supporting Ethiopia’s digital transformation journey. The Minister further said that Ethiopia would like to learn Russia’s developed experience in digital skills and information network security.

Minister Parshin on his part said that Russia will work to increase its cooperation with Ethiopia in the field of digital technology.

He further pledged that Russia will cooperate with the Ethiopian government in improving electronic government services, digital skills, information network security and similar other areas.

The two countries are already working together in various areas of cooperation including in the fields of science, technology and innovation and security, among others.

In February this year, a Russian navy delegation paid a working  to the Ethiopian Navy General Directorate’s office and met with senior officials, including the Commander-in-Chief of the Ethiopian Navy, Commodore Walatsa Wacha.

During the visit, an agreement has been reached with the Russian Federation Navy to work together in various fields of training to benefit Ethiopia from its experiences of the Russian navy units.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Airtel Uganda Welcomes Africell Customers
Africa Markets

Airtel Uganda Welcomes Africell Customers

Godfrey Ivudria

Kampala – 20th September 2021: Airtel Uganda, The Smartphone Network with the widest 4G coverage in Uganda has announced exciting offers to former Africell customers. With the new offers which take effect immediately, Africell customers will not only have a chance to get a number close to their preferred number range – based on availability, […]

Ethiopia’s Financial Markets Receive Boost
Africa Investment

Ethiopia’s Financial Markets Receive Boost

Godfrey Ivudria

Addis Ababa, May 23, 2022: Ethiopia’s financial markets have been boosted by a series of announcements and commitments by Financial Sector Deepening (FSD) Africa, a specialist development agency working to strengthen financial markets across sub-Saharan Africa. Launch of FSD Ethiopia and partnerships with Ethiopia Investments Holding enhances efforts to deliver beneficial development and financial outcomes […]

TotalEnergies, Partners with Makerere University to boost higher Education
Africa Jobs & career

TotalEnergies, Partners with Makerere University to boost higher Education

Godfrey Ivudria

Kampala, August 16, 2022 – TotalEnergies in Uganda has today signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Makerere University (MUK) to collaborate on various education and skilling initiatives targeting students at the institution’s different colleges. The MoU will create a framework of collaboration on diverse segments, projects, and subjects in line with Sustainable Development […]