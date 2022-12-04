Russia, Ethiopia to Cooperate on Network Security

Russia intends to increase cooperation with Ethiopia in the fields of digitalization, information network security and digital skills, Ethiopia’s Ministry of Innovation and Technology said.

Minister of Innovation and Technology Belete Molla held a discussion with a delegation led by Maxim Parshin, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation.

Belete asked Russia to continue supporting Ethiopia’s digital transformation journey. The Minister further said that Ethiopia would like to learn Russia’s developed experience in digital skills and information network security.

Minister Parshin on his part said that Russia will work to increase its cooperation with Ethiopia in the field of digital technology.

He further pledged that Russia will cooperate with the Ethiopian government in improving electronic government services, digital skills, information network security and similar other areas.

The two countries are already working together in various areas of cooperation including in the fields of science, technology and innovation and security, among others.

In February this year, a Russian navy delegation paid a working to the Ethiopian Navy General Directorate’s office and met with senior officials, including the Commander-in-Chief of the Ethiopian Navy, Commodore Walatsa Wacha.

During the visit, an agreement has been reached with the Russian Federation Navy to work together in various fields of training to benefit Ethiopia from its experiences of the Russian navy units.