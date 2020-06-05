Rugunda goes into self-isolation after contacts test COVID 19 positive

Uganda’s Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda has gone into self-isolation after some of his contacts tested positive for COVID 19 this morning.
Uganda’s Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda has gone into self-isolation after some of his contacts tested positive for COVID 19 this morning.

In a tweet, Rugunda said though his test was negative, he had taken the decision as health recommended measure.

“Friends, I have gone into self-isolation after some of my contacts tested positive for COVID-19. My own test result is negative, however, I have taken this decision as health recommended measure,” Rugunda wrote on his official Twitter account.

This came a few hours when the government of Uganda declared mandatory testing for all cabinet ministers and top government officials that kicked off in Kampala.

Meanwhile results from samples tested yesterday confirm 35 new COVID-19 cases. The total confirmed cases are now 557.

15 cases are among samples taken from Points of Entry while 20 cases are among samples of alerts and contacts.

Among the alerts and contacts are seven from Kampala City, 5 from Amuru, 3 from Mayuge, 2 from Kyotera and one each from Wakiso, Dokolo and Amolatar Districts.

