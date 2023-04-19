Industry Resources

RUBiS Energy Uganda rebrands its Stations

EABW EditorComment(0)

RUBiS Energy has rebranded an additional ten new service stations across Uganda, further extending its affordable high-quality products and services closer to customers across Uganda.

The newly rebranded service stations which include; RUBiS Ntinda, Kamwokya, Bbira, Mengo, Kisenyi, Wobulenzi, Iganga 2, Bwebajja, Kigumba, and Namunsi are strategically located to offer a wide range of high-quality products and services comprising of UltraTec petrol and diesel fuels, convenience stores, Lubricants, and car service.

Rubis came into Uganda following an acquisition of several companies in East Africa by the French Multinational Rubis Energie in the year 2019.

In Uganda, Rubis acquired Kobil Uganda Ltd and Delta Petroleum Ltd and since then, the company has been investing heavily in improving the look and feel of the acquired assets as well as widening its presence in East Africa.

The rebrand of the stated service stations in Uganda contributed to achieving a total of 330 stations already branded Rubis in East Africa by end of March 2023.

According to Olivier Gatera, the Country Manager, RUBiS Energy Uganda the 10 additional rebranded service stations in Uganda underscores their commitment to meeting the energy needs of their customers.

“These stations are equipped with state-of-the-art technology to ensure that our customers receive the best possible service.

“They come with our ultramodern Enjoy shops, the RUBiS Card, and App services, which are designed to enhance our customers’ fueling and shopping experience across Uganda,” said Gatera.

Gatera said they are cognizant of the high cost of living that many Ugandans are experiencing due to the inflationary pressures in the economy.

“It’s partly because of this, that we have introduced UltraTec, Advance fuel technology to clean your engine giving you extra mileage,” he said.

The opening of the new service stations is a testament to RUBiS Energy’s commitment to the people of Uganda and its determination to provide them with the best possible solutions. With its focus on quality, reliability, and sustainability, RUBiS Energy is well-positioned to play a leading role in meeting the energy needs of Uganda’s growing economy.

“As we expand our operations in Uganda, we remain committed to making our customers’ life’s journey better by taking our high-quality products and services closer to our customers, within the confines of our core values; integrity, respect for others, professionalism, and trust.

“We believe that our continued success is a result of our commitment to these values and mission, but most importantly, our customers. We are excited to be opening these new service stations and we look forward to serving you with the highest quality products and services at the best rates,” Gatera said.

Brian Agaba, Retail Manager at RUBiS Energy Uganda thanked RUBiS Uganda’s customers for their continued loyalty and urged them to take advantage of the stations to access high-quality fuels and services conveniently.

“We remain committed to investing in new technologies and innovations that are sustainable and environmentally friendly, to enhance the well-being of the communities within which we operate,” Agaba said.

He further stated that customers will stand a chance to win for a period of two months in a bid to give back to the community.

“All our customers will stand a chance to win simply from their purchase. Today we officially unveil a promotion where all our customers get to enjoy amazing gifts and discounts. All motorcyclists, and vehicle owners that refuel, shop, or service from our RUBiS Stations will get a chance to win,” Agaba noted.

RUBiS service stations will also offer customers free car checks and the general public was advised to take advantage of this offer to ensure that their automobiles are in good working condition.

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

