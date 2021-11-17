RUBiS Energy Launches Advanced Fuel Technology

November 16th 2021, RUBiS Energy Uganda has today launched RUBiS UltraTec, it’s first advanced fuel technology that is set to revolutionize fuel and engine performance for Ugandan motorists.

UltraTec is designed to improve vehicle engine cleanliness and performance with less while saving customers money.

Speaking at the launch, RUBiS Energy Uganda Managing Director Olivier Gatera said that the company’s mission is to make our customer’s journey better.

“In addition to providing a reliable convenient network of fueling stations, a crucial part of this mission is to provide a high-quality fuel product that can not only improve the performance of our customers’ vehicles but save them money in doing so.

Ultratec is now available in all RUBiS, Kobil and Delta stations countrywide,” he remarked.

In order to serve the diverse needs of RUBiS’ customers, Ultratec is available in two fuel types: Ultra Tec Petrol and UltraTec Diesel, each of which provides superior vehicle performance and fuel efficiency benefits of the Ultra Tec additive at no additional cost to the customer.

“Providing UltraTec to our customers within the RUBiS network is an important step in our commitment to meet all of the fueling and convenience needs of our customers.

As we continue to bring Kobil and Delta stations under the RUBiS colors, meet one-stop-shopping needs with our RUBiS Express stores, and provide innovative digital and payment solutions via the RUBiS Card,” Gatera observed adding that, “We are proud to now offer our customers a high-quality, high-performance fuel product that will be beneficial to their vehicles and save them money.”

Addressing guests, Hon. Lokeris Peter, Minister of State for Minerals said that the Government appreciates the continued investment in technology geared towards providing better experience for Ugandans within the Oil & Gas Industry.

“Today, the integration of technology in all we do is an important aspect of businesses and the value they offer to customers, in this case Ugandans and for a company as RUBiS Energy, it is encouraging to see that innovation in fuel technology for consumption by everyday Ugandans is core to what you are doing,” Lokeris said.

He added that “It goes without saying that Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 7, 11 & 13 that touch on the environment and protecting the planet are addressed through this fuel technology and we applaud you for taking these steps and look forward to even more innovations from RUBiS that will be valuable to our countrymen.”

In her speech, Mrs. Rebecca Nassiwa, the Marketing manager, RUBiS Energy Uganda explained that There are various engine technologies in the market today and each of them present challenges and need optimum performance from Fuel.

“RUBiS UltraTec thoroughly cleans the engine of dirt build-up, leading to improved power and acceleration with less emissions. It also improves fuel economy.”

“UltraTec Diesel enhances maximum fuel combustion, prevents smoking and protects the vehicle against fuel system corrosion.

UltraTec Diesel also has anti-foaming properties that ensure an actual full tank giving customers value for money,” she further elaborated.