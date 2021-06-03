Rubis Energy Acquires Kobil and Delta in Uganda

Kampala, 01 June 2021: RUBiS Energy Uganda has officially launched into the market following the successful acquisitions of Kobil and Delta.

These acquisitions saw RUBiS Energy Uganda become a leading oil and gas company in the Ugandan oil industry with a market network of 54 stations countrywide.

According to Mr. Jean-Christian Bergeron, the Group Managing Director of RUBiS Energy East Africa, RUBiS decided to enter the East African market based on the region’s high growth potential and the conviction that the proven expertise of RUBiS would bring extra value to all Ugandans.

“In addition to the acquisition of Kobil Uganda & Delta, we will continue to invest heavily in the market through modernization of our existing retail outlets into state-of-the-art service stations.

Our network of over 54 service stations is strategically and widely located across the country, thus playing a key role in delivering quality products and services to all Ugandan customers in a safe environment.

We are launching an unparalleled shopping experience through our convenience store brand, RUBiS Express, by providing world-class convenience to motorists on the go, saving them time and money.

We also provide a fuel card system that gives motorists total control of their fuel-related expenses through our RUBiS Card, offering convenience and efficiency when making payments at our retail outlets,” said Mr. Bergeron.

“Furthermore, we are significantly investing in the development and promotion of LPG, which is a clean and affordable energy source that will support the government’s ambition for an improved quality of life for all Ugandans.

We also market an extensive range of high-quality lubricants under the K-Lube and Castrol brands and our products, imported or locally blended, meet the highest specifications demanded by most automotive and equipment manufacturers” added Mr. Bergeron.

RUBiS Energy Uganda is committed to delivering quality products and services to other business sectors in areas such as industry, agriculture, aviation and road infrastructure development.

The global energy player is also looking at leveraging its integrated distribution chain to increase market share in the region.