ROKE Telkom Announces New Brand, Marketing Manager

ROKE Telkom a Uganda-based Telecommunications Company and public service provider for voice and data communications services has announced the appointment of Amanya Atuhaire as the company’s new Brand and Marketing Manager.

Backed by over 13 years working experience, Amanya brings to the table a wealth of experience from the telecom sector, having worked with brands like MTN Uganda, Broad Band, Data Net, as well as Roke Telkom.

Amanya holds a Bachelors of IT from Makerere University, a Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management from Uganda Management Institute, a Diploma in telecom business from the University of Derby and an MBA with a major in marketing from Makerere University Business School.

He sits on the Internet Service Provider’s Association of Uganda (ISPAU) board, where he offers Public Relations service and support.

He is no stranger to the Roke Telkom family as he has been serving the organization for the last 9 years under different positions from client relations, sales and marketing, public relations and finance prior to his appointment as Brand and Marketing Manager.

Amanya is described by his colleagues at Roke Telkom as being a passionate worker keen on delivering outstanding customer experience, providing effective communication as well as ensuring excellent service delivery in his tasks.