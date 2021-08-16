ROKE Telkom Announces New Brand, Marketing Manager
Africa Industry Jobs & career

ROKE Telkom Announces New Brand, Marketing Manager

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

ROKE Telkom a Uganda-based Telecommunications Company and public service provider for voice and data communications services has announced the appointment of Amanya Atuhaire as the company’s new Brand and Marketing Manager.

Backed by over 13 years working experience, Amanya brings to the table a wealth of experience from the telecom sector, having worked with brands like MTN Uganda, Broad Band, Data Net, as well as Roke Telkom.

Amanya holds a Bachelors of IT from Makerere University, a Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management from Uganda Management Institute, a Diploma in telecom business from the University of Derby and an MBA with a major in marketing from Makerere University Business School.

He sits on the Internet Service Provider’s Association of Uganda (ISPAU) board, where he offers Public Relations service and support.

He is no stranger to the Roke Telkom family as he has been serving the organization for the last 9 years under different positions from client relations, sales and marketing, public relations and finance prior to his appointment as Brand and Marketing Manager.

Amanya is described by his colleagues at Roke Telkom as being a passionate worker keen on delivering outstanding customer experience, providing effective communication as well as ensuring excellent service delivery in his tasks.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

COMESA Director of Agriculture and Industry, Thierry Kalonji
Africa Industry

New Project to Increase Market Access to Regional Agricultural Products starts

EABW Editor

Regional countries are set to increase market access for their agricultural products following the commencement of a new capacity building project to mainstream sanitary and phytosanitary standards (SPS) priorities into national policies. The project is titled: ‘Mainstreaming SPS capacity building into the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) and other National Policy Frameworks to Enhance […]

Egypt's Investment Minister Sahar Nasr (L) and President of the EIB Werner Hoyer (R) after the signing of the Kitchener Drain deal (Photo: eib.org)
Africa Industry Wellness

European Investment Bank gives EUR 214m to improve access to sanitation services in Egypt

EABW Editor

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a governmental agreement with the Egyptian government for EUR 214m to support the Kitchener Drain depollution project. The new financing is part of the EIB’s Economic Resilience Initiative (ERI) and will improve the sanitation and solid waste services for about 6 million people in the Nile delta region. The […]

Centenary Bank in partnership with other stakeholders have joined the effort to launch the Women for Her campaign themed 365 savings Challenge at Old Kampala Secondary School. It aims at encouraging the girl child to save so as to be financially empowered. The campaign will cover 50 select schools in a space of 16 months targeting to reach 25,0000 girls.
Jobs & career

Centenary Bank stakes Ush50million to empower Girl Child Financially

EABW Editor

Girls have been urged to take up saving which will further propel them into entrepreneurs as they play an integral part in the nation’s economic progress. The was said by Anatali Nambooze the Project Lead Women for Her that will be implemented for 16 months and targets to reach over 25,000 young girls from 50 […]