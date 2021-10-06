REPP Seeks New Request for Proposals

The UK-government funded programme is calling for applications for funding from industry pioneers across Sub-Saharan Africa.

London, 5 October 2021: The Renewable Energy Performance Platform (REPP) today issued its latest request for proposals (RFP) targeting innovative companies and entrepreneurs working in Sub-Sahara Africa’s renewable energy space.

By focusing on clean energy pioneers, REPP – managed by Camco Clean Energy and funded by the UK Government’s International Climate Finance – is aiming to support the deployment of innovative business models or first-time applications of existing renewable energy technologies across the region.

Innovative finance, business models and/or technologies are critical for cutting greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris Agreement and achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals for universal energy access by 2030.

REPP’s RFP is looking specifically for projects that include:

technologies and business models that are first of their kind in the country or region;

innovative business models and unique concepts supporting clean energy technologies; and/or

innovative business models supporting the uptake of productive use of renewable energy.

Successful applicants stand to benefit from a host of financing services and support tailored to their unique circumstances and needs, ranging from development loans and gap financing to access to risk mitigation instruments, as well as technical assistance and capacity building alongside any direct REPP investment.

Geoff Sinclair, Managing Director at Camco Clean Energy, said: “As world leaders gear up for the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow next month, the early indicators are that the level of ambition being seen in countries’ national climate plans – their Nationally Determined Contributions – is not nearly at the level they need to be at to limit global warming to 1.5c.

“In many countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, where more than half a billion people still live without access to electricity, the climate challenge is all the greater as nations try to manage emissions reduction objectives with universal electrification targets.

“Through this RFP we want to discover and support the renewable energy sector’s pioneering developers whose business innovations may hold the key for delivering clean energy access at scale and speed.”

The deadline for submitting applications is October 29, 2021 at 4pm (UCT). Detailed information about the application, evaluation and selection process can be found on the REPP website here. All queries should be emailed to [email protected]