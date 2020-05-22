Reports: South Sudan President Kiir rushed to Cairo over COVID 19

South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit is said to have been rushed to a Cairo hospital in Egypt for treatment of Coronavirus.

It is said that Salva Kiir Mayardit last night developed strange symptoms of Coronavirus which included shortness of breath and swelling of the chest.

His personal doctor said this morning that Kiir was okay for the last two days since he was found positive for Coronavirus.

Kiir’s confirmation with COVID 19, brings a serious political gap in the Republic of South Sudan as now the President, Vice President, Minister for Defense and Information have now been confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The Vice-President Riek Machar, who was part of a task force to fight coronavirus, was the first South Sudan top figure to test positive for COVID -19 four days ago. He is currently in self-isolation.

Machar said as several other members of the task force were infected a new team was taking over their work.

His wife, who is Defence Minister Angelina Teny, some bodyguards and other staff also have the virus.

Experts worry that decades of conflict have left South Sudan incapable of dealing with a surge in new infections.

So far South Sudan has recorded 236 cases of Covid-19 and four deaths.

Last week, the authorities announced the virus had reached a UN refugee camp in the capital, Juba, where some 30,000 people have sought seeking shelter and protection.

A case has also been confirmed in a similar camp in northern Bentiu, home to almost 120,000 people.