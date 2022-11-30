AMA

Release of African Communication Agencies Directory 2022 : Enhance the continent’s talent 

BRUSSELS, Belgium 30 November 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The press release distribution start-up Clipse Africa has teamed up with Africa Communications Week, the global network of communications professionals driving Africa’s transformation, to publish the first guide to communications agencies operating on the African continent. 

The publication of African Communication Agencies Directory responds to a growing need as many organisations establish or strengthen their presence on the African continent. The objective of this directory is to offer visibility to professionals of the sector who work on the continent and to simplify the search for talents and experts in communication in the 54 countries of the continent. 

More than a hundred communication agencies have responded to the call for entries and are listed in this guide, which is classified by country and includes presentations of the structures, the names of the founders and their contacts. They come from all African countries and operate locally or on several markets. There are also international agencies, from Europe, North America and Asia, operating in Africa. 

The guide also presents the specialities of each agency, among the 10 expertises below: 

● Press and public relations agency 

● Advertising agencý 

● Events agency 

● Digital communication and social media agency 

● 360° communication agency 

● Media buying agency 

● Graphic design and visual identity agency 

● Editorial communication and brand content agency 

● Lobbying agency 

● Crisis communication agency 

Valuing agencies and giving visibility to the continent’s creatives 

For the past ten years, the communication sector in Africa has been booming. Agencies are proliferating and structuring themselves, joining together in networks. Professionals are becoming more skilled in new areas of expertise and events dedicated to the sector are multiplying on the continent. It is in this context that the start-up Clipse Africa, in collaboration with AfricaCommsWeek, has compiled a list of professionals who are helping to build and propagate the new narrative of Africa. 

This guide is also intended to facilitate connections between companies and organisations with interests in Africa and the many talents, communications professionals and agencies with a foothold on the continent. 

Pictures available at the following link: https://vu.fr/IHan 

Download the African Guide to Communications Agencies 2022 : 

https://www.clipse.me/african-communication-agencies-guide

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Africa Communication Week.

Press contact 

[email protected]

