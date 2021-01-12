Reconnect With the World in 2021 With Emirates’ Special Fares

Dubai, UAE, 11th January 2021 – Emirates is launching its much-awaited global sale to inspire and encourage travelers to reconnect with family and friends or explore new destinations in the new year. With attractive offers, Emirates customers can make up for lost time in 2021.

All-inclusive Economy Class fares from Uganda to Dubai start at USD399, from USD749 to London, from USD999 to New York and from USD799 to Rome; with Business Class fares from Uganda to Dubai starting at USD1,399, from USD2,255 to London, from USD3,889 to New York and from as low as USD2,049 to Rome. More information can be accessed online at emirates.com

Bookings have to be made between 11th to 25th January 2021, for travel between 11 January and 15 June 2021. Emirates customers can travel with peace of mind with the airline’s flexible booking options and multi-risk travel insurance including COVID-19 cover with every flight.

Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and Flydubai, is also making sure members get the best out of their travels with special Cash+Miles rates. Bookings made from 3 to 20 January 2021 for travel between 3 January and 15 June 2021 can enjoy a special conversion offer where 2,000 Skywards Miles is equivalent to USD 20 for Economy Class flights; and 2,000 Skywards Miles is equivalent to USD 40 for First and Business Class flights. With no minimum number of Miles needed to spend, Skywards members can pay for part of their ticket’s cost with as little as 1 Mile.

Emirates delivers outstanding value through industry-leading service and products across every class of travel. Customers can explore over 4,500 channels of on-demand entertainment on the airline’s award-winning inflight system, ice; as well as regionally inspired multi-course meals and complimentary beverages in every class.