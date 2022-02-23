AMA

‘Race against time’ as Madagascar braces for 4th tropical cyclone in a month

charlesmulungiComment(0)

NEW YORK, USA, 23 February , 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-The island nation of Madagascar is shoring up for its fourth tropical cyclone in a month, UN aid agencies warned on Tuesday, as they outlined plans to help the authorities assist the most vulnerable. 

While tropical cyclone Emnati was due to make landfall in the south of the East African State on Tuesday – on Madagascar’s east coast – central and southern areas were also likely to be affected. 

“We are in a race against time to protect those who dealt with the fury of the first three extreme weather events from the impact of Emnati,” said Jens Laerke, spokesperson for UN humanitarian coordination office, OCHA.  

“Response teams have been deployed earlier to support the Government-led response.” 

Lending a hand 

To help boost the response, UN humanitarians have appealed for $26 million in funding since cyclone Batsirai made landfall earlier this month. 

The World Food Programme (WFP) acknowledged that the new storm would increase the needs of those already reeling from four weeks of weather chaos and said that it was ready to support those affected. 

More than 1.6 million people need humanitarian assistance, including 334,000 in the Grand Sud who are facing emergency levels of food insecurity – following recurring drought and the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In addition to boosting staff numbers on the ground, the UN agency is coordinating with the Government to distribute hot meals in affected areas and 148 tonnes of stored food while awaiting additional supplies, when it is safe to make deliveries. 

Typhoon season 

Although it is the typhoon season in the Indian Ocean, it is rare to see four storms hitting the same country in the space of four weeks, said Clare Nullis from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). 

“We had been concerned yesterday that it might strengthen to a strong category three or even four, but fortunately, that didn’t happen; but even so the winds are going to be very high, there have been high winds, destructive gusts of between 150 to 200 kilometres per hour, and it’s a big storm, so these winds are going to cover a large radius.” 

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of UN News.

 

The post ‘Race against time’ as Madagascar braces for 4th tropical cyclone in a month appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)

charlesmulungi

Related Articles

AMA

Thousands flee DR Congo fighting for Uganda: UNHCR

charlesmulungi

Fighting in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has forced at least 11,000 people to flee to neighbouring Uganda since Sunday night, representing the largest refugee influx in a single day for more than a year, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said on Tuesday.  NEW YORK, USA, November 10, 2021,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-Women […]

AMA

African Media Agency (AMA) Awarded a Certificate of Excellence in the 2021 African SABRE Awards

charlesmulungi

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, 4 June, 2021-/African Media Agency/-African Media Agency (AMA), a leading pan African integrated communications firm has been awarded a Certificate of Excellence for Media Relations in the 4th African SABRE Awards, on May 27, 2021. AMA was recognized by the jury for their support to the African Development Bank in bringing their […]

AMA

Guterres calls on Burkina Faso coup leaders to ‘lay down their arms’

charlesmulungi

Following Sunday’s coup in Burkina Faso carried out by sections of the armed forces, the United Nations’ Secretary-General is following the developments in the landlocked West African nation with deep concern. NEW YORK, USA, January 25, 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-In a statement released by his Spokesperson, António Guterres says he is particularly worried about the whereabouts and safety of […]