Questions to Ask Your Insurer While Buying a Family Medical Insurance

The medical inflation post-pandemic has clearly led us all to understand the importance of having financial coverage against unprecedented medical emergencies.

Wherever in the world you and your loved ones might be, unforeseen ailments can seek paths into your life without raising an alarm!

Even among the family members, you must’ve realised that one person’s healthcare needs differ from the other.

Thus, it becomes extremely important to get family floater health insurance that covers the healthcare needs of all the family members.

Even while you think of buying a family health insurance plan, there must be some confusion that an insurer may not answer if you do not ask.

Today, in this blog we will mention a few questions that you should ask your insurer before buying a family medical insurance.

Asking these questions to your insurer may help you avoid being fooled with a family floater plan that is good for nothing!

What is the Best Health Insurance Plan?

Once you search for a “health insurance plan” on the search bar, the plenty of options available online can be enough to confuse you about the ideal definition of a health insurance plan.

Whether you are to buy a family floater plan, a group mediclaim, or an individual health cover, it is important to ask your insurer to explain the benefits and drawbacks of each plan.

What are the Policy Features?

Suppose you have finally decided to buy family medical insurance. Before buying the policy make sure to get all details and policy features that your new family’s medical insurance plan will cover.

Always remember to ask your insurer about the expenses that you may incur during lab tests, dental treatments and other medical treatments.

What are the Restrictions in the Policy?

Knowing what your policy does not cover is also important in ensuring you are financially prepared for any future medical emergency.

Exclusions are frequently used and are governed by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

There is also a waiting period for coverage of a specific illness. A specific illness cover may be completely excluded from a policy at times. Clear your doubts by questioning the representative.

How much is the Premium to be Paid?

Because you want to save money, the total cost of the transaction is important to you. The premium is the amount you pay to purchase a health insurance policy.

This is usually determined by your age and the type of illnesses you may have. If you have no pre-existing illnesses and choose the best mediclaim policy, your premium will be much lower than if you choose critical illness coverage. Make sure you disclose your medical history and are aware of the premium you must pay.

What is the Procedure to Make a Claim?

You should be familiar with the claim settlement procedure. As a result, learn everything there is to know about filing a claim, including the necessary documents such as the health card, ID proof, pre-authorization form, and so on.

In addition, obtain the contact information for the person or representative you will be required to contact in the event of emergency hospitalisation.

It is also critical to obtain a list of network hospitals. If you or a family member is admitted to a non-network hospital, you will not be able to use the cashless claim facility. In such cases, you must pay the charges, which will be reimbursed by the insurance company later.

Staying informed about how health insurance works and the various policies available will help you choose the best health insurance plan for you and your family and avoid being under-insured.

Examine the various plans provided by Care Health Insurance and select the coverage that best fits your needs.