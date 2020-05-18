The State of Qatar is making efforts to patch its differences with Somaliland during this COVID-19 period with humanitarian and medical aid.
Africa Industry Wellness

Qatar using medical aid to patch shaky relationship with Somaliland

EABW EditorComment(0)

The State of Qatar is making efforts to patch its differences with Somaliland during this COVID-19 period with humanitarian and medical aid.

However, the cold relationship between the two states was evident when the top leadership of Somaliland snubbed officials from the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) who presented the aid to the country.

The Qatar delegation had expected to meet Somaliland President Musa Bihi to present the donation which included masks, gloves, and protective kits for health care workers but the president opted out of the function.

President Bihi is on record hitting out at Qatar for its opposition to the development of the Port of Berbera by the United Arab Emirates maritime company DP World.

“Qatar has been blocking DP World agreement with Berbera. They have always been against our development interests,” President Bihi said during a press interview over a year ago.

Somaliland finds itself in the middle of a feud between the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. The two nations are at loggerheads over alleged Qatari support for Islamists throughout the region.

On Saturday, Qatar sent a plane of an emergency delivery of humanitarian and medical aid to Somaliland just days after the UAE had sent its batch of medical donations to the country.

In a statement, the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) said 10 tons of medical equipment and supplies, such as masks and personal protective equipment for medical personnel,  transported by the Amiri Air Force.

Director-General of the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Kuwari stressed that the QFFD will always stand with the brotherly Somali people in this period of crisis by providing humanitarian assistance and supporting development projects.

This medical equipment was delivered by the Qatar Ambassador to Somaliland/Somalia Hassan Hamsa who handed it over to officials of Somaliland Ministry of Health Development and National Disaster Preparedness and Food Reserve Authority (NADFORD).

BY ODINDO AYIEKO

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

The meeting follows the Third African Union-United Nations Annual Conference
Africa Industry Wellness

Songwe, UN heads of agencies discuss better coordination and delivery

EABW Editor

Economic Commission for Africa’s (ECA) Executive Secretary, Vera Songwe, on Wednesday met with key heads of United Nations agencies in Ethiopia to discuss how the UN in the region can coordinate better and deliver as one. The UN Chiefs discussed how they can work better together in light of ongoing UN reforms as they seek […]

Leila Ben Hassen, Founder of ABEF
Africa Industry

African businesses urged to dive into Blue Economy

EABW Editor

African businesses are being challenged to wake up to the economic, social and environmental power of the Blue Economy. Africa Blue Economy Forum (ABEF) comes to Tunis on June 25-26; Confirmed speakers include Government ministers and officials from Gabon, Ghana, Morocco, Somaliland, Tunisia and Seychelles; Aims to raise awareness of the economic, social and environmental […]

Industry

East Africa targeting FG Hermes, Named Top Frontier Markets Brokerage Firm

EABW Editor

BY EABW REPORTER KAMPALA,UGANDA- EFG Hermes, a leading financial services corporation serving institutional and individual investors in frontier emerging markets, which has set its eyes to East Africa as its next investment destination, has for the first time been ranked as the number one frontier market brokerage firm in the Extel Survey 2018, advancing from […]