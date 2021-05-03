Qatar Seeking Relations with Somaliland

https://www.gco.gov.qa/en/Qatar is looking at the Republic of Somaliland as a key trade and development partner in the Horn of Africa.

In line with this, the Qatar government is at an advanced stage in plans to open a diplomatic mission in the Somaliland capital, Hargeisa and appoint an ambassador to head it.

This was part of the deliberations reached when a large delegation from the government of Qatar met with Somaliland President Muse Bihi in Hargeisa on Sunday.

The Qatari delegation was led by the Deputy Special Representative of the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Dr. Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani.

Part of the discussions was to have Qatar Airways start flights between Doha and Hargeisa with the African state opening opportunities for Qatari investors in the country.

In line with this, the Qatar government has been given a green light to seek investment opportunities in Somaliland.

Further, Qatari charity will be allowed to operate in Somaliland and help the country achieve its development objectives.

Somaliland government while receiving the Qatari delegation said they welcome the steps and will be happy to work with any nation that respects its (Somaliland) sovereignty

A statement from the Somaliland Presidency indicated: “The President of the Republic of Somaliland, briefed the delegation on the current state of affairs in the country and the origins of the democratic transition for thirty years.

The President received from the delegation, greetings from Qatari officials.”

“It was discussed at the meeting that the two countries should have good relations, brotherhood and cooperation and that Qatar should have a formal diplomatic and Charity offices here in Somaliland, and to strengthen humanitarian cooperation.” Said a statement from the Somaliland’s presidency.

Somaliland, despite lack of international recognition, has continued to attract diplomatic interest from Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Europe.