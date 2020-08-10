Qatar Airways has announced that all airline passengers travelling from certain foreign airports will have to present a document confirming a negative COVID-19 test result before they are allowed to board the flight.
Qatar Airways starts a No COVID-19 test, No flying policy

Qatar Airways has posted a list of approved test facilities in the countries that fall under the airline’s new rule.

The new regulation goes into effect on August 13, 2020. The announcement posted on Qatar Airline’s corporate website said: “For the safety of all passengers, effective 13 August, Qatar Airways requires passengers travelling from specific airports of Bangladesh, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Philippines, and Sri Lanka.

“Provide a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result issued within 72 hours prior to your flight departure from one of the authorized laboratories.

“Children less than 12 years old who are travelling with family members are exempted from the test,” said Qatar Airways.

“If you are unable to provide the negative test result and consent form at check-in, we will not be able to proceed with your flight boarding.

“When you travel with us, you can expect the highest standards of hygiene and the latest security measures throughout your entire journey, whether onboard or at our state-of-the-art hub, Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar,” added the statement.

The statement added that negative COVID 19 tests will also be required for passengers travelling with Qatar Airways from India, Nepal, Nigeria and Russia when they resume their services to those countries.

Tests must be issued within 72 hours before departure, from laboratories that are approved by Qatar Airways, and paid for at the passenger’s expense.

