Putting Rio de Janeiro on the Map
Carlo Ratti,

BOSTON – The future of urban planning may be in Brazil’s second-largest city. But it is not along Ipanema’s glittering waterfront, overlooked by some of the most expensive real estate in Latin America.

Nor is it in the Centro district, refurbished for the 2016 Olympics, and now the focus of a major urban regeneration plan.

To glimpse the future of cities, travel past the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon until you reach the Jardim Botânico neighborhood, and then look to the hills, where the boundless Rocinha district is perched perilously on the slopes.

The pace of urbanization worldwide has accelerated dramatically in recent years. Across the planet, the equivalent of a new London is built every seven weeks.

This explosive growth mostly consists of “informal neighborhoods.” In Brazil, they are called favelas. Rocinha is the largest of the many favelas that dot Rio de Janeiro’s uneven terrain, home to 100,000-200,000 inhabitants, depending on which estimate you trust.

Favelas emerged in the late nineteenth century. Following the abolition of slavery in 1888, masses of freed people and discharged soldiers began to build their homes with makeshift materials on the edges of Brazil’s cities.

The resulting neighborhoods took their name from the type of tree that surrounded them on all sides. Today, an estimated 12 million Brazilians live in favelas, where residents’ access to essential services such as water and electricity is limited, and health risks, including tuberculosis and leprosy, are severe.

For decades, politicians and urban planners have agreed on a simple, brutal solution to favelas: demolish them and rebuild from scratch.

This method of clearing informal neighborhoods has a long history – and not just in Brazil. Before Baron Haussmann’s nineteenth-century demolitions, Paris teemed with informal constructions – architecture without architects that dated back to the Middle Ages.

Even New York was once home to the largest slum in the United States, famously depicted in Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York.

In 2003, the city of Medellín, Colombia, pioneered a new approach to slums. Instead of succumbing to the temptation of a tabula rasa, city planners were guided by three principles.

First, they would preserve the urban fabric of informal neighborhoods wherever possible. Second, they would create new public spaces such as a square, a library, or a football pitch.

And, third, they would establish new connections between the city’s unplanned and planned districts, such as by building a network of elevated cable cars to soar above the treacherous terrain.

The benefits of the new formula quickly became evident. Long stigmatized for violent street crime, Medellín soon was recognized for the success of its urban renewal.

In 2013, the Wall Street Journal named it “Innovative City of the Year.” From these experiments to support and incorporate informal neighborhoods, a new, inclusive form of urban planning was born.

Twenty years after the success of the “Medellín model,” Rio’s city planning commissioner, Washington Fajardo, began to wonder if it was possible to develop a “Rio model” for the twenty-first century.

He initiated a project to modernize Rocinha that uses digital technology to improve the relationship between people and cities.

The idea is based on applying 3D-scanning technology, which is increasingly used in the urban planning and construction sectors, to create the first precision maps of Rocinha.

The favela’s complex, irregular layout would make this task impossible for traditional cartographic tools. But LiDAR laser scanning and digital databanks can measure hundreds of thousands of points per second, each accurate within millimeters.

Mapping Rocinha is the critical first step to a host of urban renewal projects. Understanding exactly what is where is a prerequisite for connecting the area to urban infrastructures such as electricity, piped water, and sewers.

These maps also allow for targeted interventions that can mitigate public health hazards, facilitate travel, or simply allow a steadier flow of air and sunlight.

Plans to map Rocinha also can help ensure that its residents are acknowledged as full-fledged citizens. Residents of favelas have long lived as second-class Brazilians, residing in invisible, uncharted neighborhoods with limited access to the benefits and protections of public institutions.

A map could provide the starting point for them to gain official title to the properties that they have long maintained. In short, 3D scanning could bring favelas, with all their pitfalls and potential, out of the shadows.

The experiment is in progress, and its effects will become clear only over time. But if it is successful, the program would offer new possibilities for the cities of tomorrow.

The renewal of Rocinha could demonstrate the potential for a synthesis of two timeless modes of urbanization: top-down planning by professionals and bottom-up, decentralized construction by hopeful, hardworking residents.

One day, these forces might reinforce each other, on the sunny slopes of Rio de Janeiro, where favelas – both trees and neighborhoods – have put down deep roots.

Carlo Ratti, Director of the Senseable City Lab at MIT, is Co-founder of the international design and innovation office Carlo Ratti Associati.

Copyright: Project Syndicate, 2021.
UIA Advises on Risk Management in Corporate Strategies
UIA Advises on Risk Management in Corporate Strategies

Chief Internal Auditor of the Uganda Investment Authority Mr. John Kyamakya Bwambale has advised investors to include risk management in their corporate strategies. “This is because risk management supports a business as a tool for decision-making but the ultimate aim of risk management is to inform and provide measures for effective decision-making. He said this […]

By Samuel Ramani Abdullah Muhammad al-Naqbi was sworn in on March 17 as director of the United Arab Emirates Trade Office in Somaliland. This appointment sparked immediate controversy due to contradictory messages from Somaliland’s official Twitter channels. Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed that the UAE had appointed an ambassador to Somaliland, while Somaliland’s President Muse Bihi Abdi stated that the UAE had appointed a representative to the autonomous region. Notwithstanding the botched announcement of his appointment, Naqbi pledged to further consolidate the UAE’s “brotherly relations” with Somaliland, and DP World immediately launched plans to expand its flagship Berbera Port. Naqbi’s appointment was greeted with sharply divided reactions in Somalia and Somaliland. In Mogadishu, his arrival was regarded as a UAE tactic to destabilize Somalia and undermine its sovereignty. A prominent Somali analyst told Al-Monitor that “the UAE typically uses Somali regions to pressure the central government.” The analyst contended that “the UAE took this step at this late hour in [Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo Mohamed's] term” to accrue political influence ahead of Somalia’s elections and “help the Somali opposition defeat Farmaajo.” This perspective largely aligns with Somali Information Minister Osman Dubbe’s strident rhetoric toward the UAE. On Feb. 21, Dubbe accused Abu Dhabi of delegitimizing the Farmaajo government and warned that the UAE wants Somalia to be beset with “displacement, violence and backwardness” like Yemen and Libya. The Somali government’s sensitivity to UAE engagement with Somalia’s autonomous regions has been further amplified by intra-regional divisions over the still unscheduled Somali elections. Sharp regional cleavages were triggered by the expiration of Farmaajo’s term on Feb. 8 and Jubaland's and Puntland’s refusal to accept the terms set by Farmaajo for Somalia’s forthcoming elections. As Puntland has close relations with the UAE and urged Abu Dhabi to maintain its security operations in Somalia in April 2018, Somali officials fear that the UAE could capitalize on Puntland’s resistance to Farmaajo to advance its own interests. The reaction in Hargeisa was predictably much more optimistic. The Somaliland Chronicle hailed Naqbi’s arrival as the latest in a string of diplomatic successes for President Bihi, which began with Taiwan’s establishment of bilateral relations with Somaliland in September 2020. Yusuf Gabobe, a prominent political analyst in Somaliland, told Al-Monitor that the UAE’s appointment of a career diplomat to Somaliland “will increase the likelihood of other countries joining the UAE and the other eight that already maintained embassy-equivalent offices in Hargeisa.” Beyond advancing projects such as the Port of Berbera, the Berbera corridor and health facilities, Gabobe argued that Naqbi’s appointment could help expand UAE-Somaliland cooperation on securing Red Sea and Gulf of Aden maritime routes from terrorism and piracy. These domestic polarizations are likely to extend to the geopolitical arena. Due to Farmaajo’s neutral response to the 2017 Qatar blockade and Abu Dhabi’s cancellation of aid and military cooperation programs in Somalia in May 2018, the UAE is locked in a struggle with Turkey and Qatar for geopolitical influence. The expansion of Emirati investments in Berbera strengthens the UAE’s ability to compete with Qatar’s Hobyo seaport project and the Turkish Albayrak Group’s 14-year contract to manage the Port of Mogadishu. In the short-term, the prospective expansion of the UAE’s commercial footprint in Somaliland is unlikely to have a transformative impact on the geopolitical struggle that is brewing in the Horn of Africa. A Somali political analyst told Al-Monitor that Qatar would be happy if the federal government “scolds the UAE” and stated that “Turkey won’t lose a lot of sleep on the UAE move, as there is widespread support for Turkey in Somalia.” The analyst also noted that Turkey is returning to its “previous role of non-interference in domestic issues.” This normative position means that even if the UAE uses its expanded presence in Somaliland as a launchpad for deeper relations with the Somali opposition, Turkey will be able to maintain positive relations with any authority that takes power in Mogadishu. The long-term geopolitical impact of Naqbi’s appointment could be more significant, as it could reflect a sea change in the UAE’s power projection tactics on the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa. On the surface, it appears as if the UAE is retrenching from the region. In October 2019, the UAE officially withdrew its military presence from Aden, and on Feb. 18, the UAE dismantled its base in Assab, Eritrea, which assisted its military intervention in southern Yemen. A closer examination reveals that the UAE is reorienting its Red Sea strategy away from direct military intervention and toward a synthesis of economic investment and remote power projection. The UAE’s transition from a security-premised to economy-focused strategy in Somaliland, which was illustrated by Abu Dhabi’s September 2019 conversion of its proposed military base in Berbera into a civilian airport, was a critical dimension of its strategic reorientation. The UAE’s expanded economic footprint in Somaliland, which will result from Naqbi’s appointment, is complemented by its prospective construction of an Ethiopia-Eritrea oil pipeline and provisions over $200 million to Sudan’s agriculture sector. The UAE is also quietly consolidating a sphere of influence around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Ahmed Atef, a former Yemeni diplomat, told Al-Monitor that the UAE’s departure from Eritrea was motivated by instabilities resulting from the Tigray conflict and desire to redeploy forces to “the quieter and more strategic” Mayyun Island in southern Yemen. Atef also argued that the UAE was establishing a “triangle of influence in Aden, Mayyun Island and Socotra” to secure the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. If the UAE’s closer economic cooperation with Somaliland extends to the security sphere, as Gabobe postulates, Abu Dhabi will be able to expand its maritime security role in this region, even though it is not part of the formal Red Sea coalition established in January 2020. Although the UAE-Somaliland relationship has strengthened considerably since 2018, Naqbi’s appointment could upgrade the economic and security dimensions of this partnership. The UAE’s expanded influence in Somaliland will sharpen its rivalries with Turkey and Qatar in the Horn of Africa and complement its residual network of Southern Transitional Council-aligned militias in southern Yemen.
What UAE’s Growing Presence Means to Somaliland

Oranto Petroleum, which recently signed an oil exploration license with Uganda,  is expected to be granted oil exploration licenses for Blocks R5, R6, Dibella and Dallol by the Ministry of Petroleum of Niger to explore for oil.
Oranto Petroleum inks Agreement, Prepares to Enter Niger Republic

Oranto Petroleum, which recently signed an oil exploration license with Uganda,  is expected to be granted oil exploration licenses for Blocks R5, R6, Dibella and Dallol by the Ministry of Petroleum of Niger to explore for oil. The blocks are located in the Agadem Rift Basin; Oranto Petroleum to receive technical data. Nigeria-based Oranto Petroleum […]