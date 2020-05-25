Prudential Uganda donates Ush300 million in COVID -19 Food relief

Prudential, which provides long-term protection and investment opportunities to Ugandans through innovative and affordable life assurance products, has this morning donated Ush300million towards the COVID -19 food relief.

Prudential Uganda’s donation is aimed at feeding the most vulnerable and poor communities who have been affected by the lockdown that was instituted almost three months ago by the government as one of the preventative measures to control the spread of COVID -19.

The Donation will be distributed by Humanitarian Operations Projects and Emergencies (HOPE) and Heal the Planet Global Organisation (HTP) on behalf of Prudential Uganda Ltd.

According to Arjun Mallik, the Managing Director Prudential East Africa, communities across the country have been greatly affected by the lockdown measures designed to curb the spread of COVID -19.

“These measures, while implemented with positive intent, have adversely affected the most vulnerable people in our communities, who survive by being able to access the urban centres every day for their livelihood.

“Disruption of this routine means some people are going hungry in their homes. In order to supplement government efforts to provide food relief, and support those most in need, we are announcing this donation of Ush300 million,” said Mallik while addressing journalists at Prudential East Africa Head office in Kampala.

The food relief, to mainly target vulnerable slum dwellers, elderly people, orphan households, pregnant women, street children and the disabled, will be distributed by Humanitarian Operations Projects and Emergencies in Western Uganda.

Heal the Planet Global Organisation (HTP) will distribute in Kampala and Wakiso while targeting mainly the vulnerable.