Procter & Gamble boss in Uganda to re-affirm investments

Procter &Gamble (P & G) President for Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa (AMA), Suranjan Magesvaran was in Kampala last week to meet with Ugandan leaders on a mission to re-affirm their investments.

Magesvaran met with Uganda’s Minister for the Presidency Esther Mbayo at the State house as a sign of showing his company’s commitment to carry out more investments in Uganda.

“This was in re-affirmation of Procter &Gamble’s commitment to timely and expanded investments in Uganda,” said Magesvaran.

Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) is an American multinational consumer goods corporation headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble.

It specializes in a wide range of personal health/consumer health, and personal care and hygiene products; these products are organized into several segments including Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine, & Family Care.

In 2014, P&G recorded $83.1 billion in sales. On August 1, 2014, P&G announced it was streamlining the company, dropping and selling off around 100 brands from its product portfolio in order to focus on the remaining 65 brands, which produced 95% of the company’s profits.

G. Lafley—the company’s chairman, and CEO until October 31, 2015—said the future P&G would be “a much simpler, much less complex company of leading brands that’s easier to manage and operate”.

Some of P & G’s products in Uganda are Ariel, Always, Gilette, Pampers and Vicks among others.