PRIVATE EQUITY AND VENTURE CAPITAL TO SPUR AFRICA’S ESSENTIAL SERVICE DEVELOPMENT AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Oxford Business Group and African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association

to team up for new Covid-19 Response Report.

 London, November 2020: A landmark Covid-19 Response Report (CRR), produced by Oxford Business Group (OBG) in partnership with the African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (AVCA), will provide insights into the investment opportunities emerging in essential infrastructure and services as the continent works to recover from the economic impact of the pandemic.

Titled “Private Equity and Venture Capital in Africa”, the CRR represents OBG’s first pan-African CRR report and comes in the year AVCA marks its 20th anniversary.

The CRR will provide in-depth analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) activity in an easy-to-navigate and accessible format, focusing on key data and infographics relating to the region’s socio-economic landscape.

It will chart the industry’s growth story in recent years, featuring details of the industry’s performance since 2014, and provide a regional breakdown of activity. It will also examine the latest developments and trends following the outbreak of the virus, including both investments and exits.

In addition, readers will benefit from case studies and contributions from players within the PE and VC capital industry with interests across a variety of economic sectors, including agriculture, education, energy, healthcare, ICT and logistics.

Commenting on the partnership signing, Dara Owoyemi, AVCA’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, said “we are delighted to partner with OBG to provide critical data on African private equity and venture capital activity, as well as showcase how the industry has risen to the challenge of supporting African economies and businesses operating in critical sectors across the continent.”

Karine Loehman, OBG’s Managing Director for Africa, added that while the Covid-19 pandemic had inevitably led to a downward revision in growth forecasts for the region, the private equity industry had displayed considerable resilience, given the scale of the shock, in the form of high-profile exits and new, home-grown financing solutions.

“The African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association plays a key role in promoting and facilitating private investment across the continent,” she said.

AVCA’s research provides independent, credible and valuable data and statistics, contextualised with nuanced insights into sector trends and performance; and intelligence highlighting the industry’s pioneering work in areas such as sustainable development, gender-lens investing, environmental, social and governance (ESG) and corporate governance.

The CRR will form part of a series of themed reports which the global research and advisory company is producing with its partners, alongside other highly relevant, high-quality research tools, including a range of country-specific Covid-19 Economic Impact Assessment articles and interviews.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

