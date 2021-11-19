AMA

‘Pressure Points In Africa-China Relations’, PBA Policy Briefing Series Begins

charlesmulungi

ANAMBRA STATE, Nigeria, November 19, 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/-For the Prime Business Africa Policy Briefing Series,  member of the Editorial Board, Ambassador Ejeviome Eloho Otobo, writes on Pressure points in China-Africa relations on Monday November 22. Otobo is also on the Board of Newstide Publications Limited, publishers of Prime Business Africa.The Policy Briefing Paper is a must-read for policymakers, private sector executives doing business with China as well as scholars in international relations, with particular interest in Africa-China relations. 

In its strategic move to redefine the media industry and engender  socio-economic development of the continent through effective journalism practice,  Prime Business Africa will be kick-starting its “PBA Policy Briefing Series” with an indepth analysis of China-Africa relations.

Ambassador Otobo

Ahead of the 8th session of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC-8) to be held on 28-30 November in Dakar, Senegal, member of Editorial Board of Prime Business Africa, Ambassador Ejeviome Eloho Otobo takes a big dive into the sources of friction regarding China’s role in Africa. This first edition of the policy briefing paper will be published on Prime Business Africa website (www.primebussiness.africa) at midnight on Monday, November 22, 2021.

Several important policy papers have recently been published examining various facets of Africa-China relations but the forthcoming PBA Policy Briefing Paper on the subject is distinguished by its focus on  three key complaints that are emerging as major sources of friction regarding China’s role in Africa.  Understanding the nature and sources of those complaints – which Prime Business Africa  refers to as “pressure points” or “sources of fragility” in Africa-China relations – is key to building long-term relationship of mutual trust and cooperation between China and Africa. What are these pressure points in this important relationship? And what can be done about them?

The paper identifies three categories of pressure points in Africa-China relations, namely economic, social and environmental. The paper examines the scale and scope of the sources of the growing concerns in each of these three areas and argues that, as part of efforts to chart a new strategic direction for Africa-China relations, a coherent framework is required to address the pressure points, which can be ignored at great peril to both sides.

  This is a must read for policymakers, business executives doing business with China and scholars in international relations, with particular in Africa-China relations.   

Make it a date with www.primebusiness.africa on Monday November 22, 2021!

Dr Marcel Mbamalu, Publisher/ Editor-in-Chief, Prime Business Africa (PBA)

Dr Marcel Mbamalu, the chief executive officer of Newstide Publications Limited and publisher of Prime Business Africa  calls on Africa’s  policy makers, industry operators and business leaders wishing to contribute to PBA Policy Briefing Series to  send a mail to [email protected], or an sms to +2348094000017 to indicate interest.

