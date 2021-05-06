President Museveni Commissions Six Industries

KAMPALA, May 5, 2021 – President Yoweri Museveni has today commissioned six industries (or companies) in Kampala Industrial and Business Park, Namanve, operated by Uganda Investment Authority (UIA).

The six, Mada Holdings Limited, Crown Packaging Industries, Picfare Industries Limited and Tian Tang Group with subsidiaries Tiang Tang Mixing Plant, Yaya Children’s Products Manufacturing Company Limited and Mi-Tech Uganda Limited, are collectively valued at over 30 million dollars, equivalent to about 110 billion shillings, and directly employ over 600 Ugandans.

Mada Holdings Limited operates a 125-room modern hotel, Kampala Nile Resort, valued at 37 billion shillings (10 million dollars), directly employing 200 Ugandans.

Crown Packaging Limited, with an investment value of 30 billion shillings (eight million dollars), manufactures packaging materials, crowns and metal tins. Its production capacity of 16 billion of printing, lining and punching. The company directly employs 75 Ugandans.

Picfare Industries Limited manufactures paper products and offers printing services. The investment is valued at 19 billion shillings (5.1 million dollars) and employs 159 Ugandans.

The Tian Tang Group warehousing complex, trading as Acme Forward Technology Limited, sits on 18.5 acres in which three industries are operating, including Tianhang Mixing Plant, valued at 11 billion shillings (three million dollars) with a production capacity of 300,000 cubic meters per year and employing 60 Ugandans.

The other two are Yaya Children’s Products Manufacturing Company Limited, valued at 5.5 billion shillings (1.5 million dollars), with a production capacity of 40 million pieces per year, and employing 50 Ugandans; and Mi-Tech Uganda Limited, an electronics manufacturer with an investment of 3.7 billion shillings (one million dollars), with a production capacity of 150,000 TV sets and 60,000 stereo sets per year, and employing 80 Ugandans.

President Yoweri Museveni, in his address to the investors, promised reliable electricity supply directly from generation sources instead of through distribution companies.

The President also asked the Minister of Privatisation and Investment, Evelyn Anite, to look into the operationalization of the Buy Uganda, Build Uganda (BUBU) policy.

The 2,200-acre Namanve Industrial Park has been allocated to 303 investors for development in sectors such as agro-processing, manufacturing, mineral processing, logistics and freight, hospitality, amongst others.

In Namanve, 71 industries are currently operational, directly employing 30,000 Ugandans. A total of 146 projects have commenced construction and these are employing an additional 17,500 Ugandans on short-term, contract, or technical terms.

Another 68 projects are still in the pre-start stage, carrying out surveying, processing deed plans and titles, environmental impact assessments, architectural designs, geotechnical and hydrological studies.

These projects create white-collar employment for professionals such as architects, physical planners, environmental consultants, civil engineers, quantity surveyors, amongst others.

The balance of 18 projects falls under the newly-allocated-land category.

The majority of investors allocated land in the public industrial parks, that is over 60 percent, are domestic (Ugandans).

UIA currently operates eight public industrial and business parks, namely Namanve, Bweyogerere, Luzira, Kasese, Mbarara, Jinja, Mbale, and Soroti. Collectively, 114 industries are already operational in the parks.

Plans are underway to operationalize 18 other parks across Uganda in the next few years.

As of December 2020, UIA had licensed 7,763 investment projects in various sectors, including manufacturing. The bulk of the 4,200-plus manufacturing industries (factories) in Uganda have been licensed by UIA.

Products from the industries are in both local and export markets. They include items like transformers, steel products, vehicles, electronics, plastic products, paper products, sugar and other processed foods, building materials, soaps and detergents, textiles and apparel, footwear, leather products, beverages, minerals, amongst others.

In East Africa, Uganda ranks second after Kenya in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) in East Africa. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) 2020 World Investment Report, FDI flows to Uganda reached a record high of 1.3 billion dollars in 2019, a 20-percent increase from one billion dollars in 2018.