Preparations in High Gear for the 22nd EAC Ordinary Summit

Godfrey Ivudria

East African Community Headquarters, Arusha, 18th July, 2022: Preparations are in high gear for the EAC Heads of State Retreat on the EAC Common Market and the 22nd Ordinary Summit of the EAC Heads of State scheduled for 21st and 22nd July, 2022 respectively at the Arusha International
Conference Centre, in Arusha, Tanzania.

About 300 participants from Partner States, private sector, civil society and development partners are
expected to attend both the High Level Retreat and the 22nd Summit.

During their High Level Retreat on the Common Market, the Heads of State are expected to, among
other things: take stock of the progress of implementation of the EAC Common Market Protocol;
adopt strategic measures to unlock the lags and bottlenecks in establishment of the Common Market;
agree on a roadmap for the full realization of the Common Market, and; identify key areas where
Development Partners can contribute to the attainment of the Common Market.

At their 22nd Ordinary Meeting, the EAC Heads of State will, among other things: consider the Report
of the Council to the Summit; assent to Bills passed by the East African Legislative Assembly;
consider the report of the High-level Summit Retreat on the EAC Common Market, and; appoint
Judges to the East African Court of Justice.

Meanwhile, on the morning of Friday, 22nd July, 2022, the Heads of State are expected to launch the
42.4 km Arusha Bypass Road.

The bypass is part of the multinational Arusha – Holili /Taveta – Voi Road Project.

The bypass was co-funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Africa Trade Fund and the
Governments the United Republic of Tanzania and Republic of Kenya to the tune of US$173.86
million.

Godfrey Ivudria
