PRCA Africa launches flagship state of industry survey

NAIROBI, Kenya, 31st January 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) Africa has launched its inaugural study examining the state of the PR and communications industry in Africa.

The flagship study, conducted by Reputation Matters, will gather demographic data on the industry and investigate issues including perceptions of PR in business, ethics, talent, and the pandemic’s impact.

The survey comes on the eve of PRCA Africa celebrating its one year anniversary. Since launching, the world’s largest professional PR association has expanded its presence across the continent with members joining from agencies, in-house teams, and as freelancers.

The survey takes a few minutes to complete and all responses will remain anonymous.

PRCA Africa Chair Jordan Rittenberry said:

“The State of the African PR Landscape report will greatly benefit PR and communications professionals in Africa. What we do know is that we’re in one of the most exciting and vibrant parts of the world for PR and communications. But where are the opportunities for growth? And what ethical challenges do we still need to confront? This is an opportunity for us to gather in-depth analysis on how the industry is really tracking and to inform PRCA Africa’s policy priorities for this year and beyond.”

Reputation Matters Managing Director Regine le Roux said:

“Prioritising public relations and finding ways to secure a seat around the boardroom table has always been of keen interest to us. With this research the PR industry will be able to learn from each other and find ways to grow together. There is so much knowledge and lessons to be shared with each other across the continent.”

Take the survey here.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of PRCA.

About PRCA

The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body.

We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. With offices in London, Hong Kong, Dubai, Singapore, and Buenos Aires, we are a global advocate for excellence in public relations.

Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion – and enforce – professional standards around the world through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice.

We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking, and development opportunities.

We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) – the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world, and LG Comms – the UK’s national body for local government communicators. Additionally, we support the delivery of the Motor Industry Communicators Association (MICA).

The post PRCA Africa launches flagship state of industry survey appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)