Increased dollar demand saw the local unit, Shilling,  edge lower against the U.S. unit on Wednesday.
Pound’s slump keeps up dollar’s hopes of ending losing streak

The home unit was down 10 shillings, with the USDUGX currency pair closing the day at the upper range of the recently established 3670-3700 farrow, on the back of increased activity on the foreign currency demand counter.

We see competing forces taking centre stage in the local FX market, limiting the movement of the local unit against the greenback within familiar ranges.

The U.S. dollar remained tentatively on track to snap a four-day losing streak on Wednesday, underpinned by sharp gains against the pound on fears of rocky EU-U.K. trade talks ahead.

The advance in the dollar, however, was also stifled by a fall in Treasury yields on reports that the spread of the virus worldwide continues to gather pace, with a rise in infections across Europe, the U.S. and the Middle East.

The pound was held atto $1.2912 after the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, said the bloc would not agree on a deal “at any price” and rebuffed the idea of offering the U.K. a Canada-style trade agreement.

The euro struggled to gain traction with the single currency holding below the $1.088 line versus the greenback.

A persistent lack of dollar demand continued to boost the performance of the shilling against the dollar on Tuesday.
Local currency edges higher against the U.S. unit

The Uganda shilling had an ally in the opening session of the week, in the form of weak foreign currency demand, resulting in the local currency edging higher against the U.S. unit. The home unit was up 10 shillings on the day, with the USD/UGX currency pair trading within the 3685-3705 range at the closing […]

The Uganda shilling stood tall against the dollar in Monday’s trading session that saw ample dollar supply.
 U.S. dollar dips on positive risk sentiments; Pound rises

The Uganda shilling stood tall against the dollar in Monday’s trading session that saw ample dollar supply. The USDUGX currency pair was steady in the morning session. Dollar sellers raided the local foreign exchange market in the afternoon session amid waning dollar demand, to help the local unit appreciate 15 shillings on the day. Looking […]

The Uganda shilling strengthened against the U.S. dollar as activity on the FX supply counter outmuscled demand in yesterday’s trading session.
Dollar steadies after 3 days of losses as trade deal hopes dim

The home unit’s winning streak against the U.S. dollar was halted in Tuesday’s trading session amid matching flows. Market activity was surprisingly dreary, with both demand and supply counters sizing each other out. Foreign currency flows were evenly matched for the majority of the session and kept the USDUGX currency pair in the 3680-3700 band. […]