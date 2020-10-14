PostBank Unveils Campaign to Boost Digital Banking & Safety Among Customers

PostBank Uganda, a financial institution that is committed to empowering people and transform their lives has unveiled its first-ever digital campaign dubbed Digital Banking, Beyi Powa, in an effort to increase the number of customers transacting with its digital platforms.

Unveiling the campaign to the public Julius Kakeeto, the Managing Director, PostBank Uganda said he was delighted to unveil an important marketing communications campaign in their history because of its significance to them but most importantly to their customers who continue to be loyal especially during these difficult times brought about by COVID-19.

“As you may all be aware, COVID-19 has changed the mode of operation across the world, with social distancing being a core precaution, it is only important that now more than ever our customers subscribe to digital banking platforms for their safety and that of their loved ones,” said Kakeeto.

COVID-19 is a global pandemic brought about by the coronavirus which has killed over 1 million people and spread to over 30 million people worldwide. In Uganda, COVID-19 has killed 85 people and affected over 9,442 people according to the Ministry of Health figures.

“I am pleased to introduce to you, our new campaign, Digital Banking, Beyi Powa. The purpose of the campaign is to increase awareness about our alternative banking channels, their benefits and their contribution to our transformation journey,” Kakeeto said.

The channels include; PostApp, PostMobile, PostAgent and UnionPay PostCard. These platforms are designed to offer safe and convenient financial services to customers at no extra cost.

Kakeeto explained that the channels are very easy to transact with since they provide convenience and enable the customer 24/7 to self-serve but most importantly, they are a very safe way to transact today.

Andrew Agaba, the Chief Business Officer, PostBank said the campaign name Beyi Powa is a common Ugandan slang which means great price and mirrors the affordability of the bank’s digital channels and products.

“This campaign is premised on the results of a dipstick survey we carried out about these channels early this year, to establish the level of awareness about our digital channels. Customers form an important part of our business, I, therefore, urge each and every one of them to use our digital channels and experience a new way of banking,” Agaba added.

Digital Banking, Beyi Powa will run until December, 31st 2020. It is intended to reach more than 1.2 million customers of the Bank and over 5 million potential customers in the country. The campaign comes at a time when Uganda is witnessing an unprecedented rise in the adoption and the use of mobile phones and the internet services for financials services such as card payments and mobile wallets, due to COVID-19.

According to the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) report, the number of mobile phone users in Uganda stands at 26.8 million, whereas the number of Internet Users stands at 10.6 million in 2020. This is indicative of a huge gap of the bankable population on the digital channels and the requisite need to enlighten more customers about digital banking and its benefits.

PostBank prides itself in continuous innovation to satisfy customer needs. Beyi Powa is therefore a campaign designed to enhance service delivery from the existing digital platforms and offer more affordable options to our customers.

“I encourage you to embrace the campaign and also make use of our digital channels so that you can access digital banking services anytime, anywhere at no extra cost,” Agaba concluded.

As part of the campaign and appreciation to customers, the bank also rolled out its first-ever Digital Banking, Beyi Powa Champions Battle which was held on its Facebook and Twitter pages. Through the challenge, the bank’s customers were given an opportunity to participate in an exciting trivia related to PostBank’s digital banking platforms for a chance to win up to shs3 mil