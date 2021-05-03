Portman Square Signs Deal with Marriott

Kampala, Uganda – 27th April 2021: Portman Square Limited signed an agreement with Marriott International to debut the Four Points by Sheraton brand in Uganda.

Scheduled to open in 2022, Four Points by Sheraton Kampala will reflect the brand’s promise of ‘travel reinvented’, providing everything that matters most to today’s independent travelers who seek balance on the road including timeless style and comfort with genuine service.

The hotel will operate under a franchise agreement and will be managed by Portman Square Limited, the owners and developers of the property.

The Four Points brand has had much success within the East African region across four properties in Kenya and Tanzania.

Most notable is the highly acclaimed Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport. Portman Square hopes to replicate this success in Uganda.

Yasin Munshi, Director of Development, East Africa, Marriott International commented, “We are excited to debut the Four Points by Sheraton brand in Uganda and further strengthen our relationship with Portman Square.

Four Points is one of the fastest-growing hospitality brands in the world and we are continuing to see great opportunities to expand the brand’s portfolio across Africa.”

Vivek Mathur, Owner’s Representative Portman Square Limited noted “Having seen the success of the brand elsewhere in the region, we believe the Four Points by Sheraton Kampala will become a hub for the modern business and leisure traveler looking for an effortless experience.

We look forward to welcoming guests with the brand’s signature warm and uncomplicated service style, which we believe will resonate well for the Ugandan market’.

When it opens in 2022, Four Points by Sheraton Kampala will feature a modern vintage design and will comprise 142 well-appointed guestrooms.

Other facilities expected at the hotel include an all-day dining restaurant, a lobby bar and lounge, a fitness centre and swimming pool and 600 square meters of meeting space.

The hotel is also anticipated to offer the brand’s signature Best BrewsTM program.

Four Points by Sheraton Kampala is expected to be situated at the foot of Kololo hill, an upscale residential area, and will also be in close proximity to Nakasero, the central business district of Kampala and home major private sector companies and ministries and other government-related entities.

The property will be located approximately 40 km from Entebbe International Airport.