Police Nets Kisoro Man in Fraud campaign
Africa Social

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Police at Kisoro police station western Uganda is holding a man that was caught pretending to be an Airtel sales representative.

Ivan Tumwijukye a resident of Kabale, was intercepted after visiting several agents and stealing over 2.4M.

The incident happened Friday afternoon (July 15) when Tumwijukye who was wearing an Airtel t-shirt visited several agents inquiring about their easy load phones claiming that he wanted to update the information on easy load and airtel money.

A few of the agents he visited who were not familiar with his face made calls to the Distribution Manager for Kisoro cluster asking if he had sent a new representative.

“I received several calls from my agents asking if I had sent them a new representative I said, No I haven’t sent any new representative,” stated the Distribution Manager of Kisoro Elton Kirya who then decided to visit the outlets to follow up on this new “sales representative”.

After several hours, Tumwijukye was apprehended at one of the Airtel outlets and taken to the Kisoro Police Station for further investigations under reference number SD REF11/15/07/2022. Police inquiry quickly confirmed that Tumwijukye was indeed the culprit that had stolen 2.4M from one of the agents the day before.

In a video clip taken at the police station, the suspected fraudster is heard confidently telling the Police that he had come from Kabale the day before looking for survival as a mutembeyi.

The Territory Business Manager of Kisoro region Eugine Twinomugisha commended the Distribution Manager for his quick action and emphasized Airtel’s commitment to the fight against fraud and continued to ask both customers and agents to remain vigilant and immediately contact their managers or customer service helplines in case of any attempt by fraudsters to access their Airtel money wallets.

“I urge the public to avoid falling prey to fraud-related incidents and to not share their Airtel Money PIN with anyone,” Twinomugisha concluded.

http://www.busiweek.com

