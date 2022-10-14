Plans to Kickstart Reconstruction of Hargeisa's Waheen Market
Africa Investment

Plans to Kickstart Reconstruction of Hargeisa’s Waheen Market

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

The Somaliland government has set timelines for the completion of the reconstruction process of the expansive Waheen market that was razed down in April.

The Minister of Religious Endowment Sh. Abdirisaq Hussein Albani and the mayor of Hargeisa Abdikarim Ahmed Mooge said plans are almost complete and the private investors and government through the technical committee of the reconstruction to ensure the market is rebuilt and re-open soon.

The market which was razed down on April 1 this year saw losses of up to US Dollars 2 billion lost with both large and micro enterprises hard hit.

Minister Abdirisaq Hussein Albani told land owners at the market to have their building plans complete by October 22.

Albani, noted that owners of four sections/blocks of burnt areas have not processed their construction plans and directed them to meet the technical committee to address the issue immediately.

Once the plans are complete, the national committee will disburse 45% of funds for construction.

“We are informing land owners of Waheen market who have not submitted their plans to do so immediately”, said the minister.

Meanwhile Mayor Ahmed Mooge said the construction should start forthwith and the market open soonest.

“It is not possible for the Waheen market to remain closed, the government is determined to open the market and start business as usual, for this to be possible, the business must heed the notifications of the board”, said the Mayor.

On 1st April, fire erupted in Waaheen, Somaliland’s main market and one of the largest in the Horn of Africa region where hundreds of people congregate daily to trade.

At least 28 people were wounded in the Friday night fire that ravaged Waheen market, a major source of livelihood for the residents of Hargeisa.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

UEFA Welcomes Ruling on Anti-Piracy
Africa Industry

UEFA Welcomes Ruling on Anti-Piracy

Godfrey Ivudria

The lessons from the court ruling in Kenya should inform Ugandan ISPs on waters to stir clear of, such as sports pirating. Court in Kenya recently ordered internet service providers to block access to sports pirate websites infringing on copyright-protected material in Kenya. MultiChoice Kenya, with support from UEFA, obtained a ruling from the Kenya […]

This month Pericles Lewis, Yale University's Vice President for Global Strategy and Deputy Provost for International Affairs, has visited Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda to meet with leadership, alumni, and medical residents.
Africa Industry

Yale University Vice President Visits Uganda

EABW Editor

Pericles Lewis, Yale University’s Vice President for Global Strategy and Deputy Provost for International Affairs, has visited Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda to meet with leadership, alumni, and medical residents. Yale and Makerere University have a long, rich partnership that dates back nearly two decades. In 2002, Dr Majid Sadigh, an associate professor of medicine […]

Equity Receives Double International Certifications
Africa Industry

Equity Receives Double International Certifications

Godfrey Ivudria

Nairobi, Kenya: September 16, 2021 – Equity Bank Kenya Limited has received two International Standards Certifications – ISO 20000 and ISO 27001 on IT Service and Information Security Management Systems respectively, cementing its commitment to prioritising customer safety and satisfaction. The two certifications were issued by the British Standards Institution (BSI). • The two, ISO/IEC 20000-01:2018 and […]