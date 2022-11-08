Plan Committed to Child Protection and Equality for Girls-Somalia
Plan Committed to Child Protection and Equality for Girls-Somalia

Plan International Somalia/ Somaliland remains committed to humanitarian, child protection and development programming in Somalia and Somaliland.

Since commencing its operations in the two countries in 2019 its programs have directly reached 108,974 community participants including 36,070 girls and 22,340 women.

The focus has been on promoting children’s rights and equality for girls and young women within its humanitarian, protection, and development programming portfolio.

“Priority technical sectors include child protection, multi-purpose cash assistance, gender equality, water, sanitation, and hygiene, education, and female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C) abandonment,” plan said.

Plan chairs the Somali NGO Consortium Steering Committee, member of the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT), co-chairs the National FGM Steering Committee with the Ministry of Employment, Social and Family Affairs (MESAF). Plan also chairs the Education Gender Technical Working Group and a member of the Education Cannot Wait (ECW) Development Committee.

Plan’s operational presence with implementing local partners (YOVENCO, TAAKULO, GREDO, NAFIS Network, University of Hargeisa) includes Maroodi-jeh, Sool, Sanaag and Togdheer regions in Somaliland and Bay and Lower Juba regions in Somalia.

Plan said in a statement: “Over 70% of our programme funding is allocated to local partners. Plan promotes localisation of aid in humanitarian action by recognising local partner contributions in communication and advocacy materials, develops longer term strategic partnerships and prioritises organisational strengthening. Plan also encourages local organisations to be lead applicant in consortiums with Plan acting in a supporting and mentoring role.”

Since beginning operations in 2019, Plan has secured €9.8 million in grant income and aims to reach €25 million in three years.

“Plan recognises the important contributions and engagement made by key funding partners including SIDA, Irish Aid, DEC, TAKEDA, AECID, DANIDA, DFAT, GIZ, and Start Fund.”

