Phase Two of Hargeisa water expansion inaugurated

Africa Investment

Godfrey Ivudria

The second phase of the expansion of the Hargeisa water project was inaugurate on Thursday by the Somaliland government.

The expansion which is being carried out by the Hargeisa Water Agency consists of new wells and pipes that have been placed between the capital Hargeisa and Geed-deeble area, as well as modern machines and equipment installed there which will contribute significantly to reducing the acute water shortages in Hargeisa.

President Muse Bihi who inaugurated the second phase also made an inspection tour of the new wells and equipment that have been prepared for the expansion of the water supply.

The president said the government was committed to ensuring that there was adequate water supply in the capital and its environs.

“We need to ensure our people access clean water,” said the president.

The mayor of Hargeisa, Mr. Abdikarin Ahmed Mooge thanked the leaders and workers of the Hargeisa Water Agency for the work done thus far.

