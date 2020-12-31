Pearl Dairy Scoops Two People’s Choice Quality Awards

Pearl Dairy Farm Limited, the producer of Lato Milk branded Products has emerged winner of two People’s Choice Awards 2020 in the yoghurt and milk category, according to a survey carried out by Muyz Plus Advertising International.

The Mbarara based dairy processor was announced winner at a glamorous event officiated by the State Minister of Finance for General Duties, Hon Gabriel Ajedra Aridru held at Imperial Royale hotel in Kampala on Friday.

Lato yoghurt and Lato milk were voted by both consumers and traders for being the yoghurt and milk brand that satisfies their desires, are traditionally liked by people of the respective regions where the survey was conducted, and were the most stocked yoghurt and milk by traders.

The People’s Choice Awards were established in 2009 to recognise and appreciated business excellence in Uganda. The awards are giving after conducting annual statistical research among consumers, business society and the national regulatory bodies. According to the organisers, this year’s research was done electronically using online surveys, phone interviews etc as a result of the restrictions that came with the Covid-19 Pandemic.

While speaking at the award ceremony, Minister Aridru thanked the winners for continuing to offer quality and affordable products and services to their consumers despite the business disruption that was caused by the Covid 19 pandemic.

“As government, we will continue to create conducive environment for businesses to thrive. I encourage all businesses to continue being innovating with their products and service delivery so that they can continue being relevant and competitive in this ever changing business environment,’ he said.

Pearl Dairy Marketing Manager, Kennedy Odhiambo while receiving the award said the company was recognised for its quality dairy products that have put Uganda on the international market and for contributions towards improving nutrition in Uganda and being a trend setter for innovation in the dairy sector.

He said, “Pearl Dairy has over the years continued to innovate and produce more quality dairy products like, powder milk, processed UHT milk, flavoured milk, flavoured yoghurt, and ghee. We have recently extended to other markets on the African continent like South Sudan, Malawi and Ethiopia. Our products are of high quality and it’s an honour that we have been recognised as the best.”