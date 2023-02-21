PAU Named African Regulator of the Year

KAMPALA, Saturday February 18th, 2023: The Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) has been recognized as the petroleum regulator of the year in Sub Saharan Africa.

The award was presented to Mr. Ernest Rubondo, the Executive Director at the PAU, during the 7th Annual Sub Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) which took place in Lagos Nigeria between 13th – 16th February 2023.

SAIPEC is one of leading oil and gas conferences in Africa and was attended by over 400 participants including over 100 companies showcasing their products and services to industry professionals.

The PAU was selected amongst other petroleum regulators from Nigeria, Liberia, Ghana, Senegal, Gambia Guinea, Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan, and Niger, among others.

Mr. Ernest Rubondo attributed the success of his Authority, to the very hard work that the staff contribute to implement the Authority’s mandate.

“Uganda has established a regulatory regime that promotes national participation, ensure transparency in the sector, and care for the future generations,” Mr. Rubondo said.

The PAU is a statutory body which was established in 2015 with the mandate to monitor and regulate the exploration, development and production, together with the refining, gas conversion, transportation and storage of petroleum in Uganda.

The Authority whose vision is to become a leading Petroleum Regulatory Agency in the world is currently in charge of monitoring and regulating the Tilenga oil Project in Buliisa district operated by TotalEnergies EP Uganda B.V., the Kingfisher oil project in Kikuube district operated by CNOOC Uganda Limited, the East African Crude Oil Pipeline licensed to EACOP Limited, and exploration activities in Ngassa, Kanywataba and Kasuruban areas licensed to Oranto Petroleum Limited, Armour Energy Limited and Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) respectively.

Ms. Proscovia Nabbanja, the Chief Executive Officer at the (UNOC) was also recognised at the same event as the “National Oil Company Executive of the year”.