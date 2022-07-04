Over 80,000 at the Kabaka Birthday 2022 Run

Mengo, 3rd July, 2022: Over 80,000 runners have been flagged off by the Kabaka of Buganda, His Majesty, Ronald Mwenda Mutebi II, in the 2022 Airtel, Kabaka Birthday Run that has been held today at Bulange in Mengo.

The Kabaka Run is an annual marathon that is held in celebration of Kabaka’s birthday under different themes. This year, just like the previous year, the Run has been held under the theme, “Men against AIDS to Save the Girl Child”, with the aim of continuing to create awareness about HIV/AIDS and encourage men to get tested, get treated and eventually protect women against infection.

Airtel Uganda Managing Director manoj murali said, “A healthy human capital is important for the transformation of any society. We are proud to support efforts aimed at ending the HIV/AIDS pandemic by 2030 because this economy needs a healthy workforce.”

Manoj recognized the efforts of the Kabaka, through his able Kingdom leaders, that has steered the Kingdom towards to success through collaborations and activities like the Kabaka Run, Masaza Cup, among many other engagements that foster economic growth within and beyond the kingdom. He pledged Airtel’s continuous support.

“We are impressed by the number of participants who took part in this year’s edition of the Kabaka Birthday Run. We aimed to sell 80,000 kits and all were sold out, which is a sign of commitment our people have shown towards supporting the Kingdom initiatives, and we appreciate it,” noted The Katikiro of Buganda Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga,

Owek. Mayiga added, “We would not have been able to walk this journey alone. With support from our sponsors, Airtel Uganda, and partners like UNAIDS, among others who have contributed towards this noble cause of fighting the spread of HV/AIDs, the run has consistently been held.”

According to manoj, Airtel Uganda will continue to innovate and deliver affordable solutions that make it easy for the customers to connect, do business and transform themselves. He used the opportunity to highlight the ongoing Uganda Needs More of You campaign that shines a light on Ugandans who are using technology to transform their communities.

“I invite you to participate in the ongoing UGNEEDSMOREOFYOU campaign by dialing *162* to vote one of the three compelling stories of Ugandans doing amazing things” manoj concluded.

The 2022 Kabaka Birthday Run had participants from different areas of the country including Masaka, Mukono, Luwero among others.