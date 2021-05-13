On 25 May 2021, Africa Day Brand Africa will announce the Top 100 most admired brands in Africa.

Brand Africa will also announce the brands admired for having been helpful during the Covid-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG , South Africa, 13 May 2021 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Brand Africa is to unveil the 2021 Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands rankings – the Top 100 brands in Africa, in a series of multi-country blended live and virtual events starting in Uganda at 08h45 and closing with a live event in Ivory Coast at 18h00 on Africa Day, 25 May 2021.

As we build back our economies, new opportunities are emerging. Against the backdrop of the AfCFTA which embodies greater intra-africa trade, self-sufficiency and a commitment to build back better, how will African brands and businesses react and reposition themselves post the pandemic? Which brands have retained, improved or lost their status among African consumers? Which brands are recognized for having been helpful during the Covid-19 pandemic?

Programme

The multi-country blended launch programme, hosted by Brand Africa founder and Chairman, Thebe Ikalafeng on 25 May 2021 will start in Uganda in a virtual announcement of the global, East Africa and Uganda results at 08h45. These announcements will be followed by consecutive events in Lesotho at 09h45 SAST, Botswana at 11h30 SAST, Namibia at 13h15 SAST, Nigeria at 14h00 WAT and close with a live launch in Abidjan, Ivory Coast at 18h00 GMT. All announcements will feature panel discussions and/or keynote addresses with local and pan-African thought leaders and brand builders and profiles of leading brands.

Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands

Established 2011, the Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands rankings are the most authoritative survey and analysis on brands and underlying businesses in Africa, based on a study by Geopoll across over 25 countries spanning all the five economic regions. Collectively they account for over 75% of the population and over 75% of the GDP of Africa. An analysis of the data by Kantar and Brand Leadership over the past 10 years, has established that on average, only 20% of the brands admired by Africans are made in Africa. What will it be in 2021?

Participants

Leading global and African audience of thought leaders, media and decision makers focused on building, investing in and/or influencing businesses and brands in Africa. Over the years, Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands has been hosted by the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Kenya Stock Exchanges and Nigeria Stock Exchanges and featured these exchanges’ and other leading African businesses’ CEOs, Chief Marketing Officers, Media, Entrepreneurs, Thought Leaders such global economist Dr. Dambisa Moyo, nation branding pioneer and best-selling author of Brand America, Simon Anholt and best-selling of Africa Rising, Professor Vijay Mahajan.

The results will once again be published as the cover feature of African Business which will be on sale globally our beginning of June 2021.

The Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands events are organized by IC Events, Brand Leadership and africapractice, and supported by Africa Media Agency and BCW in communication and the Africa Brand Leadership Academy.

BRAND AFRICA

Brand Africa is an intergenerational movement to inspire a great Africa through promoting a positive image of Africa, celebrating its diversity and driving its competitiveness. It is a brand-led movement which recognizes that in the 21st century, brands are an asset and a vector of image, reputation and competitiveness of nations. Brand Africa seeks to inspire a brand-led African renaissance.

Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands is a Brand Africa initiative to survey, rank and recognize the best brands in Africa. http://brand.africa

