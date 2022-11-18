Oil Waste Collecting Trucks Commissioned
Oil Waste Collecting Trucks Commissioned

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)
Victoria Motors Uganda Ltd and EnviroServ have Commissioned the first fleet of 34 trucks that will be collecting and transporting oil waste from the Tilenga Region of the Albertine Graben.
The Oil waste will be transported to EnviroServ Oil Waste Management Plant at Nyamasoga in Hoima District.
Açcording to Dickson Mwesigwa, the Victoria Motors Uganda Sales Manager, they started by supplying 7 trucks of the Renault Brand from France.
“The customer bought 34 trucks but today, we’re Commissioning 7 trucks. Others are on the way coming,” said Mwesigwa at the Commissioning in Kampala.
EnviroServ is a South African Waste Management Company with an oil waste management facility at Nyamasoga in Kabale Subcounty Hoima District.
Feta Derrick Osoa, the Fleet and Competence Development Coordinator at Victoria Motors Uganda Ltd said the commissioned trucks are of dual purpose. He said they can carry either liquid or solid waste.
“The tanks for carrying liquid waste can be removed and be replaced with solid waste garbage bins if need arises,” said Osoa.
Albert Kyaligonza the EnviroServ Uganda Project Engineer said as they await for the arrival of the Oil Rigs, the commissioned trucks are in line with early preparations.
Godfrey Ivudria
